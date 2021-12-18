The cast of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ must follow four bizarre rules while filming on set.

To be a part of the Grey’s Anatomy cast, actors must adhere to a set of strict yet insane rules.

Except for the show’s star, Ellen Pompeo, who must adhere to Shonda Rhimes’ guidelines.

When the cameras are rolling, the cast must follow four crazy rules.

Sarah Drew of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ had ‘nightmares’ after filming the first episode of the series.

Throughout the show, viewers will see the surgical team performing a difficult medical procedure.

Although the actors appear to be operating on real people, the organs are not human.

To be clear, the actors on set use bovine organs, which are obtained from cattle.

According to OSSA, some cast members, such as Sarah Drew, have described the smell as “repulsive” and have stated that it will cause the actors to gag all of the time.

To be on Grey’s Anatomy, the cast must have a strong stomach.

Apart from the organs, the blood used in the simulation is fairly realistic.

The fake blood is made up of silicone, blood matter, red jello, and chicken fat, according to Drew.

Doesn’t that sound revolting?

Richard Flood, star of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ Discusses a Season 18 Love Triangle

While the show is set primarily in Seattle, the Grey’s Anatomy cast must film in a variety of locations.

Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital is the site of the majority of the show.

The hospital, on the other hand, is not in Seattle.

Fans may be unaware that the show was shot in Los Angeles, California.

Shonda Rhimes, creator of Grey’s Anatomy, is one of the reasons why the creators chose to film in Los Angeles.

Rhimes originally intended for the show to be set in Chicago.

It’s understandable that she wanted to change the location because another popular medical show, such as the NBC medical drama ER, was filmed there.

So Rhimes relocated the show to Seattle, and the rest is history.

You will feel Shonda Rhimes’ wrath if you aren’t nice on set.

Dr. Isaiah Washington, played by actor Isaiah Washington, died in 2007.

Preston Burke was fired from the show after making a homophobic remark about TR Knight, one of his co-stars.

Katherine Heigl, on the other hand, was the one who put the rule into action on set.

