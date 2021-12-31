The Cast of ‘Harry Potter’ Talks About Returning to Hogwarts for the 20th Anniversary

Harry Potter fans all over the world are looking forward to the premiere of the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special on HBO Max on Saturday, January.

It was equally thrilling for the cast of the acclaimed eight-film series to return to the franchise they had called home for more than a decade.

Many of the stars of the Harry Potter films returned to the Warner Bros. studios in Leavesden, England, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the release of the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, where all eight of the Harry Potter films were shot.

The studio now hosts a “Making of Harry Potter” tour, and many of the franchise’s most iconic locations, such as Hogwarts Great Hall and Platform 9 34, are still recreated.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Tom Felton, Evanna Lynch, Matthew Lewis, Alfred Enoch, Bonnie Wright, and others who played the young wizards in the upcoming special reflect on the stories they told and the actors they shared scenes with during their time at Hogwarts.

“If you point to a character in Harry Potter who won an Olivier Award, they almost certainly won one.”

In the special, Radcliffe jokes, “It’s insane.”

“We had some of the best Shakespearean actors of their time.”

And being able to observe them every day… Some people have a process that is painful for them, and that is a part of it.

However, you can also have a great time and do some acting while you’re here.

It was a lot of fun to watch.”

Here’s what each member of the cast had to say about returning to Hogwarts and reflecting on their time on the acclaimed franchise.

“We’ve seen how much it means to people and how much it’s a part of their lives.”

I’ve always been proud to be a part of it, but now it means even more.

I’m able to recognize how unique that is.

It’s a lovely gesture.

It’s been great seeing everyone.

It has, in fact.

I wasn’t sure if it was true.

