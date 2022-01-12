The Cast of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Reacts to the Death of Narrator Bob Saget

The Cast of “How I Met Your Mother” Reacts to Bob Saget’s Death as Narrator

Bob Saget, an actor and comedian, died at the age of 65 after a long career in which he made people laugh.

On social media, his How I Met Your Mother castmates have been reacting to the news of his death.

Here are some of the HIMYM cast members’ tributes, as well as what Saget previously said about his role on the hit show.

When people think of Bob Saget, they often think of Full House or America’s Funniest Home Videos.

However, he also played a pivotal role in How I Met Your Mother.

Saget narrated the series despite never appearing on camera.

Josh Radnor’s main character Ted Mosby was voiced by him as a younger version of him.

The comedian previously spoke to Culturated about his experience working on the popular television show.

“How I Met Your Mother was a wonderful, wonderful gig that I got to narrate for a couple of hours a week,” Saget said.

“However, I have to remind people that it was just a gig.”

You can take me to any country that does not speak English, and I will have no part in the show.”

Following Saget’s death in January, a memorial service was held for him.

His How I Met Your Mother co-stars have been paying tribute to him on social media.

Neil Patrick Harris, who played Barney Stinson on the show, tweeted: “Absolutely stunned to hear about Bob Saget.”

“He was always so generous, kind, and funny.”

He left us far too soon.

“RIP” (hashtag)

Alyson Hannigan, who knew Saget before working with him on HIMYM, shared a touching story about his fatherhood.

“When I was babysitting his daughter,” she wrote, “one of my favorite memories of Bob was.”

“When I was 15, I couldn’t get her to stop crying and go to sleep.”

Bob came home, took her in his arms, and danced with her until she fell asleep, playing a Tracy Chapman song.

He was an amazing father and human being. (hashtag)RipBobSaget Love…

