The Cast of ‘Insecure’ on Ending the Show on Their Own Terms (Exclusive)

The Cast of ‘Insecure’ on Ending the Series on Their Own Terms (Exclusive)

Insecure is no longer airing after five seasons and 44 episodes.

Issa Rae’s groundbreaking HBO series about two friends, Issa and Molly (Yvonne Orji), dealing with the ups and downs of adulting in South Los Angeles, saw each of them emerge more confident, mature, and self-assured.

Rae tells ET about her character’s onscreen evolution, “I mean, this is a journey of growth.”

“If Issa is in the same place she was in season 1, we failed.”

Despite the fact that not all fans would be pleased with how things ended up, the ending was also satisfying.

Prentice Penny, the showrunner, and the cast, which includes Orji, Jay Ellis, and others, spoke with ET about getting to finish the series on their own terms and their emotional final days on set.

“Like most TV shows, not everyone is going to get what they want,” Leonard Robinson (Taurean Jackson) says of the finale, before adding, “[we]got what the characters deserved and wanted, which is a great, satisfying ending.”

“It came to a proper conclusion,” he adds.

Issa reflects on everything it took to get where she is today in “Everything Gonna Be, Okay?!,” written by Rae and directed by Penny, as the episode flashes forward in time to show where she, Molly (and Taurean), Kelli, Tiffany, and Lawrence (and Condola, played by Christina Elmore) have all ended up.

Nathan (Kendrick Sampson), who was last seen needing some space at the beginning of the episode, is noticeably absent from that list.

It’s clear at that point that he and Issa aren’t destined to be together.

We don’t find out he’s in a better place – without her – until Issa throws a surprise birthday party for him.

Then, as the episode progresses from one birthday to the next, we learn more about everyone’s ups and downs:

Tiffany is still in Denver with Derek (Wade Allain-Marcus), despite her struggles with the transition.

Later, we learn that she is expecting her and Derek’s second child.

Kelli develops feelings for a man named Desmond (after.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

‘Insecure’ Finale: The Cast on Ending the Series on Their Own Terms (Exclusive)