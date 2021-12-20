The cast of Nicolas Cage’s Dracula film has been expanded to include a star from “Parks and Recreation.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ben Schwartz will star alongside Nicolas Hoult, Cage, and Awkwafina in the Universal Monsters film.

Schwartz is best known for his role as Jean-Ralphio Saperstein on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation.

He also provides the voice of Sonic in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog film, as well as its sequel in 2022.

Renfield is the title of the new film, which stars Holt (The Great, X-Men: First Class).

Renfield first appeared in Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula, published in 1897.

Dracula forces him to become a henchman after he is coerced by an asylum patient with a blood-drinking obsession.

Renfield dedicates his life to serving Dracula, with the prospect of immortality dangling in front of him, only to be mistreated and fed rats and insects.

Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War, The Lego Batman Movie) is directing the film, which was written by Ryan Ridley (Ghosted, Rick and Morty) based on an original story outline by Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead).

It’s worth noting that this isn’t Cage’s first time in a vampire movie.

He was previously seen in the cult classic Vampire’s Kiss from 1989.

The new film is the latest in a string of intriguing projects for Cage.

Cage’s most recent film, Prisoners of the Ghostland, was released in September, and the actor was quoted as calling it “the wildest movie” he has “ever made.” Cage plays Hero, a “notorious criminal” sent to rescue the governor’s daughter, who has vanished into a dark supernatural universe.

Hero must break the evil curse controlling the mysterious Ghostland to escape the nightmare world.” Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service) co-stars as Bernice, the governor’s daughter, and horror icon Bill Moseley plays the governor himself.

Nick Cassavetes (The Notebook, The Hangover Part II) also appears as Psycho, a character played by actor and filmmaker Nick Cassavetes.

