The Cast of ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Received Scripts Just Hours Before Shooting

Pretty Little Liars’ main cast has hit the jackpot in many ways.

The show was a huge hit and had a huge fan base.

The show’s four leads, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson, and Troian Bellisario, became household names as a result of their roles.

Furthermore, because PLL ran for seven seasons, the actors had a lot of job security.

Pretty Little Liars was also good for their net worths, especially considering what each lead actor made per episode.

Working on Pretty Little Liars wasn’t easy, to be sure.

The cast had a very busy schedule during filming.

This was particularly true when they were filming tense night scenes.

To truly capture the show’s dark tone, the four main actors would frequently shoot well past midnight.

The long hours weren’t the only difficult aspect of filming Pretty Little Liars.

In addition, the cast had very little time to learn their lines.

After working on PLL, Hale revealed to Interview Magazine that she became very good at memorizing. The Katy Keene alum shared that she and her fellow castmates only had a few hours to prepare their scenes before shooting began.

“I worked on Pretty Little Liars for so long,” Hale admitted, “and in that world, you get the script 12 hours before you roll.”

“They’re switching things around, blocking, and doing everything.”

So it helps you hone your craft because you don’t have a choice but to know your lines.”

Despite the fact that the Pretty Little Liars cast had to learn their lines at breakneck speed, they were also given a lot of freedom.

Hale made it clear to Vulture that the PLL writers were open to collaboration.

“Our writers and producers made it clear to us that we could come to them with ideas or change lines if we didn’t like them,” Hale explained.

Unfortunately, Hale did not accept the writers’ offer until the series was almost over.

When she did, however, she was taken aback by how simple it was.

When it came to Prety Little Liars, Hale said, “I really didn’t speak up about my character and things I wanted to do until these last 10 episodes.”

