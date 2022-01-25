The Cast of ‘Promised Land,’ Where You’ve Seen Them Before, and What You Need to Know About Their Characters

The Cast of ‘Promised Land,’ Where You’ve Seen Them Before, and What You Should Know About Their Characters

On January, ABC’s new show Promised Land, with a fantastic cast, steals The Good Doctor’s time slot.

24th of February 2022

The Promised Land premiere episode 1, “A Place Called Heritage,” introduces viewers to a family battling for control of a wine empire in Sonoma Valley. Christina Ochoa of A Million Little Things and Bellamy Young of Scandal join Fast and Furious star John Ortiz in the new ABC drama.

Below you’ll find all the information you need about the Promised Land cast and characters.

To begin, Ortiz plays Joe Sandoval, the patriarch of the Sandoval family and owner of their massive Sonoma Valley wine business, in the Promised Land cast.

Those who have seen Silver Linings Playbook or American Gangster might recognize Ortiz.

Joe talks about his vineyard with Margaret Honeycroft in the first episode.

Bellamy Young portrays Joe’s ex-wife and mother of his three children, who is attempting to take over the winery.

Viewers may recognize Bellamy from Criminal Minds, Scrubs, or CSI: Miami in addition to her role as Mellie Grant on Scandal.

“I took your father’s small vineyard and turned it into one of the country’s largest wine producers,” Joe tells Margaret in Promised Land Episode 1.

She responds, “I’m going to buy your company right out from under you.”

When Will Season 4 Episode 9 of ‘A Million Little Things’ Air?

Veronica Sandoval, Joe and Margaret’s daughter and the wine company’s new CEO, is also played by Christina Ochoa.

In A Million Little Things Seasons 1 and 2, Ochoa played Jon Dixon’s (Ron Livingston) secretary.

Ochoa is best known for her current role on TNT’s Animal Kingdom and her leading role in SyFy’s Blood Drive, according to IMDb.

In addition, Tonatiuh Elizarraraz joins the Promised Land cast as Antonio Sandoval.

Antonio is Veronica’s sister and believes he, not Veronica, is the rightful heir to the family business.

Cecilia Suárez also plays Joe’s current wife of 20 years, Lettie Sandoval.

Suárez may be familiar to viewers from The House of Flowers and other Mexican television shows.

Carmen Sandoval, Joe and Margaret’s third child, is played by Mariel Molino.

Molino is also known for a number of Mexican TV shows and films, such as Crazy for Change and El Juego de las Laves.

Finally, Mateo Sandoval is played by Augusto Aguilera.

Mateo, Joe’s stepson and Lettie’s son, dreams of becoming a winemaker.

The performer is…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.