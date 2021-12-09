The cast of Spider-Man: Homecoming makes a joke about Michael Jackson’s death.

The cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home make a joke about Michael Jackson’s death theory.

The cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home has heard your wild fan theories and is laughing about them.

After that tumble in the trailer, one of the most popular theories is that Zendaya will be caught by Andrew Garfield’s version of the character.

The actress revealed that she was made aware of the rumors during an interview with Extra.

Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon couldn’t stop themselves from making fun of their co-star’s possible fate.

Without revealing what was going to happen, the MJ actress kept things as professional as she could.

“Yeah, I’ve seen them all.”

“People are incredibly inventive,” she began.

“It’s amazing how inventive you are.

There you go, who knows?” There’s a sense of mystery about some of the film’s elements.

However, as christened by Doctor Strange, all three Scooby-Doo gang members have been making the most of this last outing together.

Take a look at what they had to say in the following video:

Andrew Garfield, for one, has put on a brave face whenever asked about the film.

Any actor would get tired of being bombarded with questions about his involvement.

In a previous interview with Extra, the Amazing Spider-Man stated that he is excited to see what Marvel has in store for No Way Home.

Garfield began, “I really love what that whole team has done with the character.”

“Like, I really like what Jon Watts, Tom, Amy Pascal, and Kevin Feige have done with this incarnation of the character, and they’ve given it so much soul and so much fun and joy, and it’s so true to the character..”

I’ll say this: I’m looking forward to seeing what they’ve come up with for the third installment.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home has a new synopsis.

“With Spider-Man’s true identity revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is no longer able to distinguish between his normal life as Peter Parker and the high stakes of being a superhero.”

When Peter seeks Doctor Strange’s assistance, the stakes rise even higher, forcing him to learn what it means to be Spider-Man.”

Let us know if you think MJ will die in Spider-Man: No Way Home in the comments!

Spider-Man: No Way Home Cast Joke About MJ Death Theory