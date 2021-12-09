The Cast of ‘Summer House’ 2022 Returns From ‘Winter House’ Hangover

The Cast of ‘Summer House’ 2022 Returns From the ‘Winter House’ Hangover –

Andy Cohen was correct when he said that the Winter House storylines would spill over into the new season, and the Summer House 2022 trailer proves it.

Season 6 of Summer House features returning cast members as well as Andrea Denver from Winter House, as well as Craig Conover and Austen Kroll from Southern Charm.

Paige DeSorbo’s romance with Denver will fizzle as she falls for Conover, as viewers will see.

Ciara Miller, Lindsay Hubbard, and Kroll’s love triangle continues.

But that is only the tip of the iceberg…

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula are ready to walk down the aisle – or not, depending on how many times they have been postponed.

The trailer begins with Carl Radke officiating the wedding, but the rest of the trailer teases an endless rollercoaster, culminating in Batula revealing that she planned to cancel the wedding.

“If I call off the wedding, you won’t understand why,” Batula says to Cooke at one point, and DeSorbo asks, “Does he understand that he’s literally on the verge of losing you?” Cooke later reveals he’s (dollar)4 million in debt, which surprises the cast – could this be a factor in Batula’s rethinking?

Cooke and Batulta marry, of course, as fans are aware.

“I took every moment in to like take a step back and just look around actually, after we got married, like after the ceremony and when we walked back up the aisle, I had Kyle turn around and I was just like, look at all the people who are here for us right now,” Batula said recently on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

While Kroll and Conover aren’t members of the Summer House cast, they certainly add to the excitement on Summer House 2022.

Conover visits the Hamptons after bonding with the Summer House crew on Winter House, where he and DeSorbo’s romance blossomed.

But not without some (surprise, surprise) drama.

DeSorbo and Conover are seen on a sweet date, both nervous and shy.

DeSorbo says to Batulta, “I really like Craig.”

“But I also like Andrea,” Denver says in the trailer, implying that while pursuing DeSorbo, he discovers that DeSorbo and Conover were having an affair.

“I was hurt, too,” he admits, crying later.

Craig Conover of Southern Charm Talks Halloween Treats With Paige DeSorbo – and a…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.