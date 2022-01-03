The Cast of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Pays Tribute to Betty White

The Cast of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Remembers Betty White

The cast of The Bold and the Beautiful is mourning the loss of beloved actress Betty White.

In December, White passed away.

She’s only a few weeks away from turning 100 at the age of 99.

The comedic work she did on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls made her a television legend.

However, during a guest appearance on the CBS soap opera, White displayed her serious side.

With a seven-decade career in television and film, White is truly a pioneer.

White demonstrated her willingness to take on any role, including a guest appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful.

White had a recurring role in the soap opera from 2006 to 2009.

Her former co-stars paid tribute to her on social media after hearing of her death.

It was an honor to work with Betty White on @BandB_CBS… what an amazing career she had and what a special lady she was.

An icon (hashtag)RIPBettyWhitepic.twitter.comhlhmzfvlfB she always had a smile on her face and spread a lot of positivity.

On The Bold and the Beautiful, John McCook, who played White’s son-in-law, recalled fond memories of the star.

“Betty was glad to admit she was there in the early days of television: she promised that if your television set broke down, SHE would come over and fix it…God bless her memory.”

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Ronn Moss paid a heartfelt tribute to White.

Moss shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself and White, describing her as “an amazing talented woman” and expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to work with her.

In December 2006, White made her debut as Ann Douglas on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ann isn’t the bubbly, funny character that fans are accustomed to seeing her play.

Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) is Ann’s eldest daughter, who accuses Ann’s husband, John, of abusing her.

Ann’s denial strained their relationship even more, but they reconciled after Ann apologized for failing to stop the abuse.

Ann would return on several occasions over the years.

Ann’s final appearance was in November 2009, when she revealed that she had pancreatic cancer to her daughters Stephanie and Pam Douglas (Alley Mills).

Ann expressed her desire not to die to the women…

