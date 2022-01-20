The Cast of ‘The Office’: Then and Now

The Cast of ‘The Office’: Before and After

Viewers have been following the employees of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company on The Office for more than 15 years.

Steve Carell (Michael Scott), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesley), Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin), Mindy Kaling (Kelly Kapoor), BJ Novak (Ryan Howard), Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone), Ed Helms (Andy Bernard), Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer) starred in the sitcom, which premiered on NBC on March 24, 2005.

Despite the fact that Carell left the show after season 7, Kinsey told Us Weekly in August 2019 that she would only agree to a reunion if everyone was involved.

“I’d want everyone there if it was a reunion.”

That’s my wish list, if I get to say it,” she told Us at the time.

“So we were talking today, back and forth, because we have a little something coming up, but we can’t, we can’t talk about it yet because the ink isn’t dry,” says the narrator.

Carell, on the other hand, has stated unequivocally that he is uninterested.

In December 2018, the actor told Collider that “the show is way more popular now than when it was on the air.”

“I just can’t see it being the same thing, and I think most people would prefer it to be, but it wouldn’t be.”

While fans may not see the classic characters onscreen together again, Kinsey assured Us that Angela and Wilson’s Dwight are living their own version of happily ever after.

“I’ll tell you where I picture them.

“I like to imagine them on their farm, maybe running a really bad bed and breakfast,” she told Us, referring to Dwight’s cousin Mose Schrute.

“Mose is in charge of the valet, and it’s a nightmare.”

It’s like a really bad episode of Fawlty Towers.”

The sitcom starred Steve Carell (Michael Scott), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesley), Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin), Mindy Kaling (Kelly Kapoor), BJ Novak (Ryan Howard), Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone), and Ed Helms (Andy). It premiered on NBC on March 24, 2005

