The Cast of ‘This Is Us’ Shares Early Behind-the-Scenes Photos on Instagram, and They’ll Make You Cry If You’re Thinking About Season 6

The Cast of ‘This Is Us’ Shares Early Behind-the-Scenes Photos on Instagram, and It’ll Make You Want to Watch Season 6

Many fans of This Is Us are saddened by the series’ conclusion after season 6.

However, it appears that the on-screen moments will not be the only ones to make viewers cry.

Some members of the cast of This Is Us recently resurrected the past by posting behind-the-scenes photos from the show’s early days on set to Instagram.

Yes, the actors’ social media comments will almost certainly make any long-time NBC show fan cry.

Every season of (hashtag)ThisIsUs, I reminisce about my first days on set.

I love that it’s always with @MiloVentimiglia (plus a cameo from @SterlingKBrown)!! I’m going to miss these days with the family when it’s all over, but for now, we get to come together and watch the premiere episode tonight!!! pic.twitter.comjJ6YbU1X9t

In the run-up to the January premiere,

4, Mandy Moore (who plays Rebecca Pearson) posted a series of photos from the set of This Is Us Season 1 on Instagram and Twitter.

Of course, she was photographed with her on-screen husband, Milo Ventimiglia (Jack Pearson).

Moore, on the other hand, shared a hilarious selfie with Sterling K Brown, who plays Randall Pearson on the show.

Moore captioned the photos, “Looking back at my first days on set of every season of (hashtag)ThisIsUs.”

“I love that it’s always with @miloanthonyventimiglia (plus a cameo from @sterlingkbrown)!! I’m going to miss these days with the fam when it’s all over.”

Then, in a comment on Moore’s Instagram post, Ventimiglia reflected on their time on This Is Us.

“We’ve had such an incredible journey together @mandymooremm Cherish every moment,” Ventimiglia wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Chris Sullivan (@sullivangrams) shared this post.

Moore and Ventimiglia weren’t the only cast members of This Is Us who used social media to talk about their early days on the show.

In the month of January,

4. Toby Damon actor Chris Sullivan posted his first two selfies with Kevin Pearson actor Justin Hartley and Kate Pearson actress Chrissy Metz.

“My very first two selfies from the set of (hashtag)ThisIsUs’ pilot episode….

