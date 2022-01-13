The Cast of ‘Twilight’ Bonded Like a Family Thanks to the Bad Weather

Though the subject matter in Twilight is not for everyone, many people are enamored with the film’s aesthetic.

Nature provided a stunning backdrop for the film, which was shot in Portland, Oregon.

However, filming in such wet weather posed a number of challenges for the large cast and crew, especially since much of the film takes place outside.

Nobody expected The Twilight Saga to become a worldwide phenomenon, and no one expected the film to be as successful as it was.

As a result, in comparison to its four sequels, the first film had a particularly modest budget.

Because she couldn’t afford all the CGI to make the vampires sparkle all the time, Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke had to shoot a lot of the movie in overcast weather.

Hardwicke’s biggest issue with the weather wasn’t the overcast.

The rain made filming the baseball scene, which featured all of the vampires, a real nightmare.

Hardwicke told Insider, “The weather was not cooperating.”

“And you can’t have it raining because of all the makeup and hair.

In the pouring rain, they just don’t look like the cool vampires.”

One member of the cast of ‘Twilight’ described the wedding as’magical.’

Nikki Reed (who played Rosalie Hale in the Twilight films) mentioned the bad weather in the aforementioned interview.

She did say, however, that the weather helped her bond with her co-stars.

“It was extremely cold, and we quickly became this little family,” Reed recalled.

Of course, after weeks of enduring the inclement weather, some of that camaraderie may have faded.

Anna Kendrick, who played Jessica Stanley near the end of filming, said it was difficult to connect with her Twilight co-stars.

The Cast Dynamic in ‘Twilight’ Was Similar to ‘Cliques in High School’

In her book, Scrappy Little Nobody, Kendrick revealed about making Twilight, “Wet and cold is not an environment conducive to making friends.”

“Imagine starting a new job and spending the first four weeks outside in the freezing rain.”

Kendrick went on to say that some of her Twilight co-stars tried their hardest to befriend her.

“Kristen Stewart, one of the most dedicated actors I’ve ever worked with,” she says, “made a valiant effort to be friendly, but I could tell she was putting her back into it.”

