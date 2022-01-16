The Cast of ‘Twilight’ Thought They Were Making a ‘Small-ish Film’

The final Twilightfilm has been out in theaters for years.

Even though the craze has subsided, the five films continue to be adored by millions around the world.

Furthermore, popular streaming services such as Netflix have helped the films to enchant new audiences and re-enchant old fans.

Of course, even before the first actor was cast, the Twilight films had a devoted following.

Bella and Edward’s love story had already enthralled thousands thanks to Stephenie Meyer’s eponymous books.

Even a slew of devoted bibliophiles couldn’t have predicted the films’ global success.

Cast members of the Twilight films have spoken openly about how much fun they had on set of the first film.

Everyone was very dedicated to the project, determined to make something more than just a cheesy teen love story.

And while they knew they were creating something special, they had no idea they’d tapped into something so powerful.

Nikki Reed (who played Rosalie Hale in the Twilight films) spoke with Insider about shooting the first film.

“We knew we were making something special, but we didn’t realize how special it was until after we were done filming,” Reed explained.

So, when did the cast realize the Twilight movies’ potential? The cast points to Comic-Con as a turning point.

“We realized it was Comic-Con at that point,” Reed continued.

“I remember sitting at home because I believe only Rob and Kristen were asked to attend Comic-Con for the first film, and not the entire cast.”

And at the time, we thought we were just making a small film.

This blockbuster cultural phenomenon was most definitely not the cause.

It turned out to be a fun little vampire film.

“Then something strange happened.”

Thousands of screaming fans were that wild thing.

When they saw Rob get out of his car and walk into the Comic-Con hotel, “lines of cars and people on the streets, just screaming,” Reed recalls.

“I remember thinking to myself, ‘Oh my God, this is insane.’

It’s as if he’s well-known.”

It’s difficult to believe, but…

