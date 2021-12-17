The Cast of ‘Women of the Movement’ Discusses the Show’s Importance and Working with Will Smith and JAY-Z (Exclusive)

When Will Smith and JAY-Z associate themselves with a project like Women of the Movement, they are sending a powerful message.

When ET’s Kevin Frazier spoke with the cast on the red carpet at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, they made that very clear.

Through their production companies Overbrook and Roc Nation, the Oscar-nominated actor and 23-time GRAMMY-winning rapper have signed on as executive producers to tell the story of Mamie Till-Mobley, who dedicated her life to seeking justice for her son, Emmett Till, after his brutal murder.

Despite the fact that none of the cast members admitted to speaking with Smith or JAY-Z, their influence as collaborators was felt throughout the film.

Cedric Joe, who plays Till-Mobley’s son, Emmett, said it was even more special knowing Smith and JAY-Z were involved.

“It’s definitely exciting,” Joe said, “especially growing up and being fans of them.”

“It’s all about motivation.”

I didn’t get a chance to speak with them, but knowing they’re involved in the project is special.”

Those sentiments were echoed by Ray Fisher.

Fisher believes Smith and JAY-Z’s involvement in the project will encourage people to pay attention and watch the six-part series.

Smith and JAY’s involvement means a lot to Fisher.

“It means that people will pay attention and watch the piece, which I believe is critical.”

Fisher also hopes that the ABC limited series Women of the Movement will serve as a tool to educate a new generation, describing it as a modern-day version of the 1970s miniseries Roots.

“I’m hoping that kids will be able to watch this at school,” he added.

“I’m hoping that this will be something that future generations will be able to enjoy.”

Marissa Jo Cerar, the show’s creator and writer, said it was humbling to have the support of two industry titans.

“JAY-Z and Will Smith were executive producers on the project because it was so inspiring and important,” she said.

“I’m incredibly grateful that they were a part of it, and I hope they spread the word.”

Cerar got the chance to speak with the “Dirty Off Your Shoulder” rapper and talk shop, which she said was one of the coolest things about being the show’s creator.

