The Cast’s Most Magical Quotes About the Films at Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary Reunion

The Cast’s Most Magical Quotes About the Movies at the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Reunion

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the first film’s release, the Harry Potter cast reunited for an HBO Max reunion special.

Here’s what they had to say about working on the show.

Tears, accio!

HBO Max will start streaming Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts one week from today, on New Year’s Day.

The special commemorates the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, and includes interviews with cast members such as Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), who returned to “Hogwarts” to reminisce about their time filming the beloved movie series.

In addition to Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), and twins James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), the special featured

While this isn’t the first time the Harry Potter cast has gotten together, it is the largest since the final film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, was released in 2011.

The actors shared some of their favorite moments from filming not only the first but also the sequels for the HBO Max special.

They recall growing up on set and making each other laugh by making the most of classroom scenes.

Before the premiere of the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion, check out 11 of the most magical quotes from the cast members about their time making the movies:

“Every part of my life is connected to Potter and to Leavesden,” Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) said.

“My first kiss was here, and my first girlfriends were here.”

From 2011 to 2012, the actor dated Rosie Coker, a Harry Potter production assistant.

“There’s quite a few,” Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) said when asked about his most difficult Harry Potter scene.

Many of them necessitate maintaining a straight face, which has always been difficult for me.

It’s usually the most serious scenes that get this treatment.

They’re the ones who catch you off guard.

The train carriage scene stands out in my mind because it took days and days and days to complete.

Dan and I couldn’t even look at each other.”



