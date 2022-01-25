The Cat of Ree Drummond Has a Horrifying Winter Habit

Ree Drummond’s cat has a dreadful winter behavior.

Ree Drummond, star of The Pioneer Woman, is known for her dogs, but she also has barn cats.

Drummond shared a video of one of her barn cats on Instagram.

The video showed the cat engaging in a wintertime habit that the Food Network star claims happens all the time.

This is her cat’s dreadful behavior.

Drummond has seven dogs as of this writing.

Duke and Lucy, her Labrador retrievers, are her pets.

She has four basset hounds named Walter, Henry, Fred, and Rusty, as well as a German shepherd named Presley.

Drummond had a basset hound named Charlie who passed away in 2017.

Drummond decided to name her ice cream parlor after him.

She also published a series of children’s books about him.

Drummond occasionally refers to her two barn cats, Kitten Kitten and Kitty Kitty.

Kitten Kitten enjoys snuggling with Duke and socializing with the other dogs.

A reader asked Drummond if she still has her cats and if they get along with the dogs in an issue of The Pioneer Woman magazine.

Drummond claims that she does, and that the cats and dogs get along fine.

“We have two barn cats,” Drummond wrote, “but we only see one on a regular basis.”

“The one we see gets along swimmingly with the dogs.”

It’s amusing how he cuddles with Duke, especially when it’s cool outside.

They don’t seem to get along.

Kitten Kitten is how we refer to him.”

This winter, Drummond shared an Instagram video of her barn cat doing something scary.

The cat is seen running across a frozen pond in the video.

Some of her fans claimed that watching the clip was a nerve-wracking experience because they were afraid the cat would fall through the ice.

Drummond was initially concerned, but she later realized that this cat is tough and capable of escaping any situation.

“During the cold winter months, our combination barnporchroof cat does this frequently,” Drummond says.

“I used to try to intervene and call out to him, but it only drove him further out into the pond’s center, which was a very stressful situation for me (not for him).”

For the past ten years, this cat has successfully evaded coyotes, eagles, hawks, and rattlesnakes, so I’ve come to the conclusion that this is one feline who’s gonna be…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.