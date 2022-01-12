The cause of Bob Saget’s death is still unknown.

The cause of Bob Saget’s death is still being investigated.

After a successful stand-up show in Florida, comedian Bob Saget was discovered dead in a hotel room by fans and friends.

However, the cause of death for the Full House star has yet to be determined.

Here’s everything we know so far about Bob Saget’s death investigation.

In January, Saget was discovered dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida.

Saget’s autopsy is complete, but his cause of death is unknown and is being investigated further.

According to Joshua Stephany, chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola Counties, “the cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation, which could take up to 10-12 weeks to complete.”

Saget was discovered by hotel security during a wellness check requested by his family.

Despite hotel staff knocking on his door several times, he missed his checkout time.

Although the cause of Saget’s death is unknown, evidence suggests that he died peacefully in his sleep.

On January 17, he returned to his hotel room at 2:17 a.m.

Saget was found face-up on his bed, one arm across his chest and the other resting on the bed, when hotel security arrived.

The lights were turned off, and only items belonging to the comedian were discovered in the room.

“There is no evidence of drug use or foul play at this time,” Stephany said.

The possibility of a stroke or heart attack is “certainly being looked at,” according to a source, while an officer said “no signs of trauma were seen.”

Saget recently had coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the source, so the investigation should reveal whether or not the illness was a factor in his death.

Saget died after a two-hour stand-up set in Orlando.

Just hours before his death, the comedian posted an emotional Instagram tribute to the show.

“OK, I really enjoyed tonight’s performance at the @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville.

Really nice people in the audience.

“A lot of positivity,” Saget captioned a selfie of himself on stage smiling at the camera.

“It happened last night [sic]in Orlando at the Hard Rock Live…

