The cause of death is ‘possibly a heart attack or stroke,’ according to Kelly Rizzo and the Olsens, who are mourning Full House actor Bob Saget.

The cause of death for Full House actor Bob Saget is ‘possibly a heart attack or stroke,’ according to Kelly Rizzo and the Olsens.

The death of FULL House actor Bob Saget was first reported on January 9, 2022, and a possible cause of death is now being investigated.

The actor was discovered dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was best known for his role as Danny Tanner in the show Full House.

Hotel security discovered Saget and alerted the sheriff and fire department around 4 p.m.

Authorities now believe he died of a heart attack or stroke, according to TMZ.

Saget’s family issued a statement confirming his death, saying, “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today.”

“To us, he was everything, and we want you to know how much he loved performing live for his fans and bringing people from all walks of life together through laughter.”

The cause of death has yet to be determined; however, Saget was reportedly already dead when his body was discovered, and police have ruled out foul play.

The Olsen twins have issued a joint statement.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played Michelle Tanner on Full House, issued a statement in response to Saget’s death.

“Bob was the kindest, most compassionate, and most generous person I’ve ever met.

We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us, but we know that he will remain by our side, gracefully guiding us as he always has,” the Olsens said in a statement obtained by People.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to his daughters, wife, and family.”

Bob Saget has children, but who are they?

Bob Saget and Sherri Kramer, his high school sweetheart, had three children from his first marriage.

Aubrey and Lara Melanie, the comedian’s twins, were born in 1987.

Jennifer Belle, his youngest child, was born in 1992.

Aubrey is a painter who also works as an art curator.

Lara Melanie is a yoga instructor and an artist.

Jennifer’s occupation is unknown, but Saget has previously stated that all of his children “are artists.”

What have Bob Saget’s daughters said about him?

Saget referred to his daughters as “the light of my life” in a 2016 interview with People.

“I am a fortunate man because each of my three daughters is exceptional.

Very high beings, very intelligent individuals, very wonderful and brilliant individuals, and extremely attractive individuals.

“They’re all artists,” says the narrator.

Scott Weinger pays homage to Saget, calling him “passionate.”

