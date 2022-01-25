The Celeb Spy Trend Has 16 Ways to Go Invisibly

The Celeb Spy Trend: 16 Ways to Go Undercover

If you accept the mission, your goal is to look incredible.

We chose these products on our own because we like them and think you will too, especially at these prices.

We may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links because E! has affiliate relationships.

The retailer, not E!, sells the items.

As of the time of publication, prices were correct.

You don’t have to be Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Lori Harvey, Emily Ratajkowski, or Paige DeSorbo to rock an incognito look like Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Lori Harvey, Emily Ratajkowski, or Paige DeSorbo.

This celeb-loved look is giving chic, mysterious, sexy it-girl vibes, and we’re totally here for it! If you see us rebranding our wardrobe by making it dark and mysterious, now you know why.

From head to toe, the look is defined by black, which is the ideal monochromatic palette cleanser from other more colorful and loud trends.

Long coats, a lot of leather, 90s shoulder bags, tall, sexy boots, black shades, and a black hat or a slicked-back bun are all part of the spy trend.

You’ll feel like a tough Bond girl, a member of Charlie’s Angels, Mrs.

Smith, or a Matrix character.

If you accept the mission, scroll down to find 16 pieces to help you rock the chic, mysterious spy trend.

These small black rectangular sunglasses have 90s vibes and will go with any spy-inspired ensemble.

The best part is that they’re only $8!

Hide your eyes in style with these sassy, on-trend cat eye glasses.

This faux leather jacket has a very opulent appearance.

You’ll feel as if you’re flying to Europe on a covert mission.

This plus-size style is perfect for an it-girl winter.

Although this bag appears to be designer, it’s only (dollar)35!

Another small black shoulder bag that screams “90s” in the best possible way.

For a chic winter outfit, a good pair of leather gloves goes a long way.

Put these on and you’ll feel like you’re on a diamond-stealing mission.

What could possibly be more exciting or luxurious than that?

You’ll need a good pair of shoes, believe us…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

16 Ways to Go Incognito with The Celeb Spy Trend