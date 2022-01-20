The CEO of Superdry has issued a warning to all Superdry fans.

The CEO of Superdry has issued a warning to all of the clothing brand’s fans.

Due to rising costs, the change will be implemented across the board.

Customers can expect price hikes and no sales in Superdry stores as the company tries to combat rising costs due to out-of-control inflation, according to the company’s CEO.

The company will raise prices by around 2%, according to Julian Dunkerton of the PA news agency.

However, the retailer will be able to offset the cost increases by reducing the number of items on sale, which has been a part of Superdry’s strategy since before Covid-19.

Mr Dunkerton stated, “No stores will ever have a sale again… and discounting will be limited to a shorter period of time online and very limited.”

“As a result of that margin shift internally, we are clearly less affected by inflationary headwinds.”

“However, we’re only talking about 2% price hikes, far less than has been suggested in the press.”

“We are and will remain an affordable brand, and it is critical that we do so.”

The price hikes will be limited to “selected products,” according to Mr Dunkerton.

The company reported a pre-tax profit of £4 million in the six months ending in late October, compared to a nearly £19 million loss a year ago when stores were closed due to the lockdown.

Despite the difficulties that stores faced a year ago, revenue dropped by 1.9 percent.

In comparison to two years ago, it is down 25%.

Mr Dunkerton said that while Superdry blamed Covid in part, it is primarily due to the removal of promotions.

“It’s not difficult to increase your sales; the important thing is to make money,” he said.

He claims that the 11-week period surrounding Christmas demonstrated the success of Superdry’s new lines.

Year over year, jacket sales increased by 40%, and overall sales increased by nearly 20%.

“I can’t express how critical this is for us.

“With teenagers returning to stores and purchasing products, this is truly a reset,” Mr Dunkerton told PA.

Miniskirts, long-line jackets, and womenswear in general, he said, have done well.

“It’s huge and exciting.”

“What it’s all about is that the product work we’ve been doing is finally resonating with the consumer.”

He claimed that the company had made advancements in jackets and knitwear, and that it was now working on dresses.