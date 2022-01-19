The Chainsmokers React to the “Conspiracy” That They Had Plastic Surgery to Make Them “Look Completely Different” The Chainsmokers React to the “Conspiracy” That They Had Plastic Surgery to Make Them “Look Completely Different

The Chainsmokers React to the “Conspiracy” That They Had Plastic Surgery to “Look Completely Different” The Chainsmokers React to the “Conspiracy” That They Had Plastic Surgery to “Look Completely Different”

The Chainsmokers have returned from their social media hiatus nearly two years after announcing their hiatus and addressed a “plastic surgery rumor.”

The Chainsmokers are back with a new album.

To refresh your memory, the DJ duo, which consists of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, announced in February 2020 that they would be taking a social media hiatus and “taking some time to create our next chapter in music,” deleting all but one post from their official Instagram account page.

Since then, the two have kept a low profile about their personal lives—until recently, when videos starring two men who appeared to be Alex and Drew began appearing on The Chainsmokers’ verified TikTok page.

“Why would we mess with perfection?” the Chainsmokers’ account responded to a video with the hashtag “conspiracy” posted by TikTok user @SUGENE, who joked in it that Alex and Pall “underwent a lot of plastic surgery” during their hiatus and now “look completely different.”

Meanwhile, the doppelgängers responded to a claim that it would be “easy” to replace The Chainsmokers with body doubles because they “look like just two regular white guys,” saying, “This conspiracy theory makes no sense.”

So, what’s up with these strange clips? It turns out that The Chainsmokers were in on it.

The real Drew and Alex appear to have hired the impersonators to star in a mockumentary about their hiatus to announce their return.

“When you meet two random white dudes that look like The Chainsmokers,” the duo wrote in a TikTok video alongside their doppelgängers.

The band also played along with the joke by lip-syncing to their new single, “High,” in front of a screenshot that read: “Why do The Chainsmokers look different? Plastic surgery rumor.”

In the caption, they joked, “This has gone too far.”

The Chainsmokers haven’t released an original track since their third studio album, World War Joy, was released in 2019.

Alex and Drew continued to make fun of the joke over the weekend, posting a screenshot from their official website that asks fans to choose photos of the musicians from a lineup of similar-looking celebrities in a Google reCAPTCHA test.

