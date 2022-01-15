‘The Challenge’: A New Paramount(plus) Spinoff Was Supposedly Postponed, and Was Set to Film Before Season 38 of ‘The Challenge’

MTV’s The Challenge Season 37 and Paramount(plus)’s The Challenge: All Stars fans are eagerly anticipating new episodes.

The Challenge Season 38 will feature a new format and more rookie players than ever before, leaving fans wondering what to expect.

Season 2 of The Challenge: All Stars welcomes back more well-known players.

According to spoiler reports, a new spinoff is in the works, but filming has been delayed.

Season 38 of MTV’s The Challenge is almost here.

But, before the new season begins, the film crews are rumored to be working on a spinoff that has nothing to do with The Challenge: All Stars.

According to Reddit, spoiler guru GamerVev tweeted back in the summer of 2021 that “Paramount(plus) is currently working on a second The Challenge spinoff show.”

MTV and Paramount(plus) haven’t said much about what the spinoff will entail so far.

Fans, on the other hand, are eager to hear more.

The Challenge: All Stars provides fans with a dose of nostalgic fun that they were missing from the flagship show, and Season 3 of The Challenge: All Stars is in the works as well.

With that in mind, it’s understandable if Paramount(plus) decides to do another spinoff based on nostalgia.

A new Challenge champion will be crowned in a matter of days.

MTV’s The Challenge fans don’t know much about the new spinoff show that’s rumored to be coming soon.

However, it appears that production has been postponed.

According to Challenge spoiler expert PinkRose, the spinoff’s production will not take place in January 2022 as planned.

“Anyhow, it doesn’t appear that this will happen this month as planned,” PinkRose told Vevmo.

After PinkRose’s announcement, a Reddit user commented, “Second spinoff got pushed back yet again, was at one point filming this month.”

It’s unclear why production has been delayed, but the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak could be a factor.

Due to coronavirus, production on Challenge Season 37 had a few setbacks.

Amanda Garcia, a contestant, also claimed that several players contracted the virus while filming.

Kaycee and her friends

In just 2️⃣ days a new Challenge champion will be crowned. Sound off below if you think Darrell and Janelle got this in the bag! #TheChallengeAllStars2pic.twitter.com/cyzBh2IT0C — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) January 11, 2022