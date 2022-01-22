‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 2: Jasmine Reynaud Reveals Her Divorce and Claims She’Always Knew’ the Lies

Season 2 of ‘The Challenge: All Stars’: Jasmine Reynaud Reveals Her Divorce and Claims She Was Always Aware of the Lies

The Challenge: All Stars, a Paramount(plus) spinoff of MTV’s The Challenge, is a hit with fans of the MTV show.

Jasmine Reynaud got her start on The Real World, and she’s now a mom and a wife on The Challenge: All Stars Season 2.

Fans loved seeing Jasmine and are hoping to see her again on Season 3 of The Challenge: All Stars.

However, it appears that she is having personal issues, as she recently announced her divorce from her husband.

During Season 2 of The Challenge: All Stars, Jasmine Reynaud mentioned her family.

Throughout the series, she spoke about her two-year marriage to Dean Fougere.

However, it’s unclear what their relationship was like while she was on the show.

In October 2021, reports of Jasmine’s separation sparked speculation.

“My whole life just changed! Heartbroken,” Jasmine tweeted.

“One day, I’ll love again!!”

At the time, her husband responded with a tweet of his own.

He wrote, “Things are changing for me, and I had to change.”

“It won’t be easy, and it won’t be fun.

However, in order to find what I truly want and desire in this life, I must make some changes.

Even if it kills me, I have to be honest with myself and others.”

“Best of luck with your life!” Jasmine responded.

Jasmine later addressed the public Twitter thread she and her husband had started.

She tweeted, “I know a few days ago some tweets were put out between me and my husband.”

“Everything is fine, and we’re all together.”

We got a little carried away and tweeted some things we shouldn’t have.

Arguments between couples happen.

“Our love hasn’t waned!!”

Jasmine Fougere (@jazmtv) shared a post.

While Jasmine Reynaud and her husband may have resolved their previous disagreements, it appears that their relationship is now over.

On January 1st,

Jasmine shared a photo of herself on Instagram on January 20, 2022.

Her divorce was also mentioned in the caption.

She captioned the photo, “The more truth I discover from the lies!”

‘I am surprisingly unconcerned.’

I was always aware of it.

So there you have it! (hashtag)ThursdayThoughts (hashtag)DivorcedMomLife.”

Kendal Sheppard, a cast member on Season 2 of The Challenge: All Stars, responded with a sweet message.

Kendal wrote, “Even in dark times, your soul radiates.”

“Momma, you got this.”

Janelle, a member of the All Stars cast,

