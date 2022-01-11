‘The Challenge: Brad and Jodi Claim They Were Not Told Critical Rules That Led to a DQ

Brad Fiorenza and Jodi Weatherton, the Challenge champions, formed one of the most dominant teams in All Stars 2, winning back-to-back challenges.

Their run came to an end, however, when he ripped off boxes instead of untying them during a mission, putting the pair in the bottom two.

Following their elimination, the two claimed they were unaware of the rules and claimed the producers staged their disqualification.

EW published an exit interview with Brad Fiorenza and Jodi Weatherton after the episode, in which they claimed the producers didn’t clarify the rules about untying the boxes first during the Make the Connection challenge.

“They filmed TJ [Lavin] after the fact giving those rules because they didn’t tell us about the knots,” she said, adding that they appeared to be “idiots.”

(hashtag)TheChallengeVendettaspic.twitter.com3cfAcH7GfG Who is disappointed in Brad and Joss’ decision?

Season 2 Spoilers for ‘The Challenge: All Stars’: This Season, Several Cast Members Have Been Disqualified

Brad agreed, explaining that while he couldn’t hear the rules because the medics had taped his finger, he knew the other players didn’t either.

The eliminated team claimed that if they had known about the knots, they would have performed well in the challenge, and that they wished they had asked more questions.

Despite the fact that the Cutthroat champion acknowledged how “difficult” it is for producers to relay the rules and “referee” the challenge, he believes producers should have made sure everyone was aware.

Furthermore, Jodi claimed that after their performance, production changed the rules, claiming that they deliberated for 20 minutes before disqualifying the team.

Will Kam’s plan work? Will everyone’s votes cancel out? Will Brad ever blink?

The two-time champion also accused the producers of fabricating the incident, claiming that all they were told was that falling off the truck would result in disqualification.

After the challenge, the producers checked on them, which Jodi believes proved their guilt.

“They were well aware that they had made this up at the last minute, and that it could have jeopardized our chances of making the final, which it ultimately did.”

Brad returned for the spinoff All Stars after competing in 2018’s Final Reckoning, hoping to win for the second time.

He won the second daily mission alongside the Black Team after partnering with Katie Cooley (Doyle) for the first before being thrown into elimination against…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Will Kam’s plan work? Will everyone’s votes cancel out? Will Brad ever blink? Stay tuned to find out! #TheChallenge32pic.twitter.com/nyi2Epml9S — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) August 22, 2018