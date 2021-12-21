‘The Challenge’: Fessy claims CT isn’t interested in boxing him and names two other legends.

‘The Challenge’: Fessy says CT isn’t interested in boxing him and names two other legends.

Fessy Shafaat, a two-time finalist in The Challenge, had previously challenged rival and five-time champ CT Tamburello to a boxing match.

Given that this does not appear to be the case, the Big Brother 20 star has called out another Challenge legend and former finalist.

In August,

In a boxing match in 2021, former houseguests from the Big Brother US franchise faced off against players from the Canadian spinoff.

Fessy Shafaat, a BB20 star, called out CT Tamburello, a multi-season champion, before the match.

The veteran, on the other hand, appears to have remained silent in public.

CT and Fessy square off in a classic headbanger! Who do you think will win?

WEDNESDAY, at 87c on @mtv, find out on a new episode of The Challenge: Double Agents.

Following CT’s back-to-back victories, an Instagram follower asked Fessy what he would do if the 41-year-old beat him in a boxing match a few months later.

Fessy responded to his story, claiming that he had already contacted CT about the opportunity and that the veteran “ain’t ’bout it.” Still looking to box a Challenge OG, Fessy named two-time winner Mark Long and Vendettas finalist Tony Raines.

Fessy stated during Season 36 of The Challenge that he aspired to have the same level of success as the five-time champion.

As they partied before an elimination, he approached CT and introduced himself as “the better man,” which irritated the 41-year-old.

As a result, the two got into an argument, and CT appeared to challenge Fessy to a physical fight before security and others intervened.

Fessy decided to “flex” on CT by informing him that he was next in line for his spot, which did not sit well with CT (hashtag)TheChallenge36pic.twitter.comcMKwx4HVT6

Following the episode, the BB star appeared on MTV’s official podcast The Challenge and explained his mindset prior to the altercation.

He explained that viewers were already comparing him to the five-time champion, and he wanted to win by defeating the legend.

Fessy posted a still shot from the episode featuring their fight to his Instagram three months after it aired, challenging CT to a boxing match in a lengthy caption.



