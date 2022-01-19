‘The Challenge’: Janelle wept because the production ‘blatantly’ refused to give everyone the fourth step for the lockbox.

Janelle Casanave, the former champion, returned for The Challenge: All Stars 2, where she came close to winning her second season.

Following the season, winners MJ Garrett and Jonna Mannion shared behind-the-scenes details, including a fourth step to unlocking the prize money lockbox.

Janelle burst into tears when she realized this because it became “blatantly clear” that the producers didn’t give all of the instructions to the other teams.

Janelle Casanave, the Inferno 3 champion, joined The Challenge Mania podcast for episode 271 to talk about the contentious All Stars 2 final.

The runner-up brought up an interview with winners MJ Garrett and Jonna Mannion after highlighting the difficulty of her second puzzle in comparison to her competitors.

A new Challenge champion will be crowned in just a matter of days.

MJ claimed they had a 10-minute lead over the other teams in the article, which Janelle refuted.

He also claimed that the fourth step was included in the instructions for opening the prize money lockbox.

Derrick Kosinski, co-host and three-time champion, claimed he asked MJ about the extra action in a text message, but the winner refused to tell him.

Janelle agreed, pointing out that he had failed to respond to her as well.

The runner-up became emotional when she realized that the winners had received the fourth step while the other teams had not.

She went on to say that she had been berating herself for a few months because she thought she had gotten the math problem wrong.

Janelle also stated that she believes the producers gave the winners a “huge advantage” by ensuring they had the correct combination, which MJ confirmed in the interview because she claims they were ignored when they asked.

Janelle claimed she and Darrell Taylor were only “50 yards” behind the winners when they arrived at the lockbox and noticed they took off for the jet without opening their safe.

As stated by…

