‘The Challenge’: Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett are expecting a son.

‘The Challenge’: Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett Are Expecting a Boy

After two years of dating, The Challenge’s Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett have announced their pregnancy.

The fan-favorite couple is expecting their first child, a boy, in the near future.

Following Double Agents, Leroy Garrett, 36, retired from The Challenge in 2020 after nearly a decade on the show.

The couple, who are dating co-star Kam Williams, 27, moved to Houston, Texas, where he continues to work as a barber and she runs her own hair salon.

After a long day, Kam looks at Leroy the same way I look at my bed

In Season 36 of ‘The Challenge,’ Kam Williams says Leroy Garrett gave it his all.

Around Christmas 2021, they announced they were expecting their first child with a photo of themselves in matching pajamas holding a sonogram.

In June 2022, the fan favorites are expecting their first child.

Several co-stars congratulated the couple in the comments section, including his former teammate Kaycee Clark, original Real World roommate Nany González, and longtime friend Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio.

The couple announced their pregnancy in a video posted in early February 2022.

Kam debuted on Vendettas in 2018, fresh off Are You the One? 5, where she had one of the best rookie performances.

During the season, she and Leroy developed feelings for each other, and she wanted to make it official.

Leroy didn’t want to have a serious relationship because she lived in New Jersey and he lived in Las Vegas at the time.

The two reconnected on War of the Worlds in 2019 after deciding to stay friends, but Kam wanted to pursue something with her teammate, UK rookie Theo Campbell.

Kam's hopes of finishing with Leroy are very high.

ECC24RRXvM pic.twitter.com

Following the season, the couple tried to reignite their relationship by staying together in Leroy’s Las Vegas home.

However, due to a misunderstanding, the two parted ways amicably.

The former couple rekindled their relationship with the help of multi-season champion CT Tamburello, and in February 2020, they became officially engaged.

They didn’t return for Total Madness, but they did return for his final season, Double Agents, where they both competed in the finals and she finished second, earning (dollar)50,000.

Leroy reflected on his time on the franchise after Double Agents and expressed…

The way Kam looks at Leroy is how I look at my bed after a long day

Kam's hope to finish with Leroy is HIGH