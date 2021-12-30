‘The Challenge’: Kaycee Clark Claims Manipulative Editing in the ‘Double Agents’ Finals Made Fessy Shafaat Look Worse

Kaycee Clark claims that manipulative editing in the ‘Double Agents’ finale made Fessy Shafaat appear worse.

Due to an injury, Kaycee Clark was forced to withdraw from the finals of The Challenge: Double Agents last season.

Viewers slammed Fessy Shafaat, blaming her for her injuries and believing he should’ve been a better partner.

Kaycee addressed it in an Instagram Live nearly a year after the finals, admitting she thought the editing made Fessy look worse than she actually was.

Kaycee Clark proved herself a competition beast with her rookie performance on The Challenge: Total Madness (2020) after winning Big Brother 20 (2018).

She came in second place, but she quickly returned for the next season, Double Agents.

Kaycee made it to another final, this time partnered with veteran Leroy Garrett, with whom she won five daily missions, and protected by the strong Big Brother alliance.

Fessy Shafaat, an ally, threw himself into elimination to team up with her instead of running with her season-long teammate.

However, she fell during the finals and injured her knee, causing them to be eliminated in fourth place.

Many viewers held Fessy responsible for her injury, claiming he shoved her.

They also disliked his demeanor and believed he had given up prior to her disqualification.

Kaycee addressed her injury and the hate directed at Fessy afterward during a 2021 Instagram Live as season 37’s Spies, Lies, and Allies aired.

She claimed they were sitting on the rocks together, but the producers manipulated the footage to make it appear as if she was eating while he sat alone.

The Big Brother winner insisted on standing by her side the entire time and never sat alone while she ate.

She also explained why Fessy didn’t pick her up and carry her the rest of the way through the challenge.

The rules didn’t allow for it, according to Kaycee, and they knew they wouldn’t be able to outrun the other teams.

She also claimed that they both realized she couldn’t…

