‘The Challenge’ Season 37 Reunion: Amanda Garcia Calls Michele Fitzgerald’s Behavior With Fessy Shafaat “Fake as F***”

Amanda Garcia Calls Michele Fitzgerald ‘Fake as F***’ After Her Behavior With Fessy Shafaat on ‘The Challenge’ Season 37 Reunion

Season 37 of MTV’s The Challenge is here, and things are about to get a little messy.

Hookups, betrayals, and disqualifications occurred frequently throughout Spies, Lies, and Allies, putting a number of players at odds.

Amanda Garcia appears to be after rookie player Michele Fitzgerald during the reunion.

A clip from the reunion reveals what prompted Amanda’s accusations.

Fessy Shafaat and Amanda Garcia grew close during Season 37 of The Challenge.

The two veteran actors hit it off right away and appeared to maintain some semblance of a relationship outside of the show.

So, are Amanda and Fessy still dating? They seemed like a good match at the time, but it doesn’t appear that they are.

They vacationed in Mexico together in September 2021, according to Heavy.

While things seemed to be going well for the couple at the time, Fessy was later seen in a video clip with another woman, which enraged Amanda.

Amanda then took to social media to publicly condemn Fessy’s actions.

Amanda and Fessy appeared to have patched things up after their online brawl.

However, Amanda seemed to refer to her relationship with Fessy as a huge mistake on Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s podcast, Death, Taxes, and Bananas.

This suggests that the two are still at odds.

This season, things got hot in the house, but not everyone found love in Croatia.

TONIGHT at 87c on @MTV, Michele will clear the air with Tori and Amanda during the (hashtag)TheChallenge37 reunion! pic.twitter.com9mGJY8sQfg

Michele Fitzgerald and Amanda Garcia have a tense relationship.

The two women appeared to be friends after Spies, Lies, and Allies.

However, Amanda previously stated that Michele allegedly hooked up with Fessy Shafaat and lied to her about it.

Amanda and Michele have had a rocky relationship since then.

Amanda appears to be calling out Michele during the Challenge Season 37 reunion as well.

Michele and Tori Deal discuss their relationships with Emanuel Neagu in a clip from The Challenge Twitter.

After Tori was eliminated, Michele expressed her displeasure with her for pursuing a relationship with Emanuel.

That’s when Amanda came to the rescue.

“She’s mad at Tori for going after Emanuel, but as soon as Fessy left the show, she went after Fessy,” Amanda explained.

“So, it’s like, b****, I was your friend…”

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Things got steamy in the house this season but not everyone found love in Croatia. Watch Michele set the record straight with Tori and Amanda TONIGHT during #TheChallenge37 reunion kicking off at 8/7c on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/9mGJY8sQfg — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) December 22, 2021