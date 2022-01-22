The character in And Just Like That goes full-frontal and flashes his manhood in an eye-popping scene, leaving viewers blushing.

In the film And Just Like That, the character goes full-frontal and flashes his manhood in an eye-popping scene, leaving viewers blushing.

AND THEN Charlotte’s husband Harry whipped out his willy for all to see in all its glory for fans of the Sex and the City reboot.

SPOILER ALERT: Charlotte tried to persuade her husband Harry to wear a fitness ring on last night’s episode of And Just Like That, which naturally led to the lawyer pulling out his tackle.

As Charlotte badgered him, the reluctant fella said he felt silly wearing the thing while brushing his teeth.

She pressed the issue, however, because she was concerned about her husband’s health after noticing he’d been eating too much cheese and chocolate recently.

“I’ll kill you if you die on me,” the former gallery worker joked before explaining, “This is all synced up to your phone, ready to go, so put it on now.”

“Well, you see, you have to ask me properly if you want me to wear your ring,” Harry replied.

“This is a significant commitment.”

“Harry, will you wear this ring?” Charlotte asked, giggling.

“I’ll do it,” he promised before adding, “It’ll be so romantic.”

“Would you like to close the deal while you’re down here?”

And with that, Charlotte, who is normally conservative, took her husband’s substantial package and prepared to….

The couple’s eldest daughter Lily then burst into the bathroom looking for something, causing her alarmed mother to slam the door.

It didn’t take long for viewers to take to Twitter to express their shock, with one writing: “I will never look at Harry the same way again.”

“Omg did we just see Harry’s massive d**k??????,” a second exclaimed.

“Was it real?” asked a third.

Miranda left her boring marriage to be with comedian Che, while Carrie got into a fight with a noisy new neighbor in the action-packed episode.