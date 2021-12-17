The Chargers give an update on Donald Parham Jr.’s health.

The Los Angeles Chargers have provided an update on tight end Donald Parham Jr., who was hospitalized during Thursday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

After spending the night at UCLA Harbor Medical Center, the team announced on Friday that Parham had been diagnosed with a concussion.

He is expected to be discharged from the hospital later today.

In the first quarter, Parham appeared to lose consciousness when his head hit the ground while attempting to catch a pass and was taken to the hospital.

“It’s the tough side of pro sports,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley told ESPN after the team’s 34-28 overtime loss. “Anytime you see that live and are close to it, it impacts you.”

But, at the same time, we’re trying to play for him the rest of the way, and our guys did just that tonight.

They put it on the line and put on a show for him.”

I’m not sure why they focused on Donald Parham’s face as he lay motionless.

I hope he’s fine.

That appeared to be a disaster.

On a fourth-and-goal play, Parham was attempting to catch a pass from quarterback Justin Herbert in the back of the end zone.

When the back of his head collided with the ground, he dropped the ball.

A teammate of Parham’s tried to move him, but he had his mouth open and his eyes closed.

Before placing Parham on the backboard, trainers and medical personnel attended to him and removed the facemask from his helmet.

“All I can say is that I’m crossing my fingers.”

Parham has been a fantastic teammate as well as a fantastic friend.

“Obviously, it’s incredibly difficult to see him down on the field,” Herbert said, according to ESPN. “He’s been nice to everyone in that locker room, and everyone loves him.”

But he’s a tough guy.

He’s a fighter, and all we can do now is pray and hope for his recovery.”

Last year, the Chargers signed Parham, 24, to a one-year contract.

He caught ten passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns in his first season with the team, appearing in 13 games.

Parham has 20 receptions for 190 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games this season.

He originally signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Stetson University in 2019.

Parham also spent time with the Washington Redskins before joining the XFL’s Dallas Renegades.

Chargers Give Health Update on Donald Parham Jr. Who Was Hospitalized During Thursday Night Football