The Charitable Work of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Over Time

The Charitable Work of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Throughout the Years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have always been advocates for helping others.

Both while they were senior members of the British royal family and since they announced their decision to step back in January 2020, charity has played a significant role in their relationship.

In 2014, two years before he and the Suits alum met, Harry organized the first-ever Invictus Games, with the goal of raising money for wounded, injured, or sick veterans while also allowing them to compete in various Paralympic-style sporting events.

The Duke of Sussex hoped that, in addition to raising funds, the games would inspire veterans and non-veterans alike, as they had him.

While they were dating and after their 2018 wedding, he continued to run the charity with Markle by his side.

The 2020 Invictus Games have been postponed due to COVID-19, but the duke stated in a May webinar that the games’ spirit is still alive and well.

“We’re obviously not in The Hague,” he said, “but I’m so pleased we were able to organize this virtual gathering when the games themselves would have taken place.”

“This discussion is all about sharing the Invictus spirit, which is even more important now as we face new challenges and adapt our lives.”

According to the royal family’s website, the couple made their wedding day all about charity, choosing seven organizations to donate to simply because they “represent a range of issues that they are passionate about.”

Children’s HIV Association (CHIVA), Crisis, Myna Mahila Foundation, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, StreetGames, Surfers Against Sewage, and The Wilderness Foundation UK were among the organizations that received donations.

Following their wedding, they continued to work with organizations that shared their passions, such as One Young World and World Vision.

However, just because Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties did not mean that they stopped giving.

Indeed, one of the first things the couple did after announcing their departure and moving abroad was to found Archewell, a non-profit organization.

Continue reading to learn more about Harry and Meghan’s charitable endeavors.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have always been advocates for helping the less fortunate.

Both of them have emphasized the importance of charity in their relationship.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Charitable Work Throughout the Years