The Charlie Brown Christmas Soundtrack includes this song from ‘a Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.’

Peppermint Patty was looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with her closest friends in A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.

Even decades later, viewers are enthralled by the Peanuts characters’ exploration of the true meaning of Thanksgiving.

Here’s what we know about the songs on the original soundtrack to this animated special.

Charlie Brown, Peppermint Patty, Sally Brown, Linus, and Lucy are all members of the same extended family.

As seen in the 1973 television special A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, it was only natural for these characters to spend Thanksgiving together.

Peppermint Patty (and viewers) learned the true meaning of the holiday throughout the animated special, which had nothing to do with jellybeans or pretzels.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving has been a holiday favorite for many viewers since its debut, even if it has received criticism decades later.

Franklin, who was invited to Thanksgiving by Peppermint Patty, became a talking point in recent years when viewers noticed the only Black character seated alone at one end of the table.

According to the Washington Post, following Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination in 1968, Peanuts creator Charles Schulz, who died in 2000, demanded the addition of a black character to the Charlie Brown cast.

Several instrumental tracks featured in A Charlie Brown Christmas are available on most major music streaming platforms, and the band is known for their original songs.

The Vince Guaraldi Trio’s “Christmas Time Is Here” is one of them.

The A Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack was remastered and expanded in 2012, and it includes songs from other Peanuts movies.

This includes “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’s” “Great Pumpkin Waltz.”

The “Thanksgiving Theme” from A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is also included on the soundtrack.

This song had over 12 million views on YouTube as of November 2021.

On the Charlie Brown Christmas collection, it is the only Thanksgiving song.

In August 2020, the Disney(plus) streaming library will add The Peanuts Movie, which was first released in 2015.

However, only Apple TV(plus) has holiday-themed productions featuring these characters.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas are also available on Amazon in both physical and digital formats.

This holiday season, however, some Charlie Brown classics will be broadcast on television.

This is possible thanks to a collaboration between AppleTV(plus) and PBS.

"We are thrilled to bring the joy of these holiday classics to families across the country in partnership with our member stations," Paula…

