The Chase’s Jenny Ryan hints she’s joining I’m a Celeb line-up after show moves from Australia to UK

THE Chase’s Jenny Ryan has hinted she’s joining I’m A Celebrity after it emerged the show is set to move from Australia to the UK.

Yesterday The Sun revealed that the 2020 series will not take place in the Aussie jungle due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, this year’s batch of famous faces will face a new set of trials at a castle in the UK.

The change in the show’s destination has caught the interest of Jenny – best known as The Vixen on the popular ITV quiz show.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “My main reservations about doing I’m A Celeb have always been 1. The Spiders 2. The Snakes 3. The Heat.

“This could be a big opportunity for ol’ Jenny.”

It wouldn’t be the first time Jenny has branched out from her Chaser role, having competed on Celebrity X Factor last year.

She would also be following in the footsteps of fellow Chaser Anne Hegerty, who took part in the 2018 series Down Under.

She replied to Jenny’s tweet: “Outside of trials, 1. Spiders – only one big gravid one in overhang of pool, which no one used but me, 2. Snakes – nope, they patrol the camp perimeter very carefully, 3. Heat – less than you’d think, you’re sleeping outside.”

ITV producers took the decision after lockdown restrictions in Australia made planning the usual show impossible, with borders in the country shut down.

The 2020 series, which will air in November, will now be aired from a remote rural castle in Wales as opposed to the traditional jungle in Murwillumbah, New South Wales.

Ant and Dec, who are celebrating 20 years at the helm of the hit entertainment series, will return to host as normal.