Valerie Bertinelli’s mother’s Cherry Cheesecake Pizza Pie is described as “pure comfort food.”

“Pure comfort food,” according to Valerie Bertinelli’s mother’s Cherry Cheesecake Pizza Pie.

Valerie Bertinelli, the Food Network’s host, inherited her mother’s love of cooking.

Her mother’s Cherry Cheesecake Pizza Pie is one of the actor’s favorite recipes, which she occasionally shares with the cooking host.

It’s a sweet and fun dessert that the entire family will love as much as Bertinelli’s.

On her website, Bertinelli explained why this childhood recipe is so special to her.

She wrote, “I think of this as pure comfort food, but the pizza-thin quality of the crust keeps it light and oh so refreshing.”

“My mother made a lot of different cakes, but I remember this particular cheesecake more than any other, even though I haven’t made it in a long time,” the former One Day at a Time star said, adding that her mother was a culinary master.

While her parents were downsizing, Bertinelli came across her mother’s “50-year-old pizza pan” and “took it home and made this recipe,” as any normal person would.

In the recipe notes, the host of Valerie’s Home Cooking wasn’t kidding when she said there are “a lot of steps” to this popular dessert (find the full recipe on Food Network).

There’s the pie dough, which must be “prepared and chilled” with sugar, cinnamon, salt, cold butter, ice water, and two types of flour.

The cheesecake filling, which is made with cream cheese, sugar, eggs, and lemon and “must be baked and chilled before adding the cherry topping,” has its own set of steps.

For the cherry compote, you’ll need fresh or frozen cherries (or blueberries, if you prefer, according to Bertinelli), sugar, a vanilla bean, and half a lemon, zested and juiced.

For the whipped cream on top, you’ll need heavy cream, confectioners’ sugar, lemon zest, and sliced almonds.

To be fair, each step is straightforward enough that even a novice cook could complete it.

“None of it is difficult,” she says.

“And there’s plenty of time to finish the rest of your meal in between steps.”

The home cooks who tried out the TV personality’s recipe agreed that the dish has a lot of different components, but they’re all easy to make.

