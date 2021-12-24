The Christmas brooch worn by Queen Elizabeth is a touching tribute to her late husband, Prince Philip.

The Christmas brooch worn by Queen Elizabeth is an emotional tribute to her late husband, Prince Philip.

Though he is no longer with us, he will never be forgotten.

The queen’s brooch honors her late husband, Prince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99, in a teaser for Queen Elizabeth II’s annual Christmas speech, which was released on December 23.

Her Majesty sits at her desk in Windsor Castle’s White Drawing Room in the first shot of the much-anticipated speech.

She’s dressed up in a festive red top with her signature pearls and sapphire chrysanthemum brooch, a piece of jewelry with a lot of history and emotion.

According to multiple sources, the decadent design was given to then-Princess Elizabeth as a gift after the British Princess oil tanker was launched in 1946.

It is still cherished today, 75 years later, as part of her extensive brooch collection.

The brooch has been worn by Queen Elizabeth on a number of occasions throughout her life, most notably during her marriage to the Duke of Edinburgh.

During their honeymoon in Broadlands, Hampshire, in 1947, it was one of the first times she was photographed wearing it.

Another was for a 1951 family portrait featuring Prince Phillip, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne, who was still a baby at the time.

Phillip smiled softly with his lips while Elizabeth flashed a big smile for the camera.

This is the same photo that Queen Elizabeth II has on her desk in the White Drawing Room. She wore it again in November 2017 to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.

The queen’s Christmas address will be delivered tomorrow.

Those who aren’t in the United Kingdom can watch it on the Royal Family’s YouTube channel.

This will be her 69th Christmas Day address to the nation, with the first taking place on December 25th, 1957.

Queen Elizabeth II canceled her attendance at the royal family’s annual Christmas celebration at Sandringham in eastern England this year.

She will return to Windsor Castle in 2021 for the second year in a row to avoid the coronavirus pandemic.

In December 2020, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed, “Having considered all appropriate advice, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor.”

