The Christmas special of Top Gear has elicited the same response from viewers.

TOP GEAR fans were dissatisfied with the Christmas special, calling it “utter rubbish.”

Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Fintoff, and Chris Harris serve as hosts for the BBC One show.

However, fans felt that the Christmas Eve episode of the latest series was a letdown.

“I think that’s the first time we’ve ever turned off (hashtag)TopGear,” one said.

This time, they really let themselves down, and dare I say, it was even worse than the Evans and Co. episodes.

I understand things are difficult with (hashtag)Covid, but no Christmas special could have been better.”

“I like Freddy and Chris, Paddy is just too annoying,” another person added. “I like nostalgia now and then, but every episode revisiting the trio’s youth is boring, it’ll never be the same!”

Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond, the show’s original hosts, were remembered fondly.

“Watching @BBC_TopGear on BBC1 and it is not and will never be the same as it was when @[email protected] andamp; @RichardHammond were on it,” someone wrote.

Since (hashtag)TopGear, it’s been a complete waste of time.”

“My god, how bad is (hashtag)TopGear tonight, it’s so bad to watch,” another added.

The criticism comes after The Sun revealed a feud between Jeremy and his successor on Top Gear, Paddy, on The Grand Tour.

Paddy slammed Jeremy, 61, after the 61-year-old slammed the 48-year-old’s rebooted Question of Sport.

He retaliated by claiming that their version of the car show is more popular than Jeremy’s.

“I didn’t know who the man hosting Question of Sport was,” Jeremy told The Sun in an interview.

‘What the f**k am I watching? What is this program?’ I wondered.

“A large number of people I didn’t know were all shouting, ‘What has happened to Question of Sport?’ And then it turned out the man in the middle of it all is a Top Gear presenter.”

The feud began when Jeremy asked online, “What on earth has happened to A Question of Sport?”

“The same thing that happened to Top Gear JC,” Paddy retorted, “new personnel, higher ratings.”

“I adore you.”