The Christmas tree scene in ‘Hawkeye’ Episode 6 wasn’t shot in New York City.

The Christmas Tree Scene in Episode 6 of ‘Hawkeye’ was not shot in New York City.

On the iconic Rockefeller Plaza ice rink in New York City, the Hawkeye finale featured an epic showdown.

But, believe it or not, all of the thrilling Christmas tree scenes in the Marvel series were shot somewhere else entirely.

Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) attend Eleanor’s (Vera Farmiga) posh holiday party in Manhattan in the Hawkeye season finale.

The heroes move the fight outside as the Tracksuit Mafia descends with gunfire.

Clint ends up dangling from the Rockefeller Plaza Christmas tree while attempting to zipline away from the building.

Kate uses her arrows to snap the tension ropes that hold the majestic tree in place in order to bring him down.

The tree then topples over onto the ice skating rink below as soon as the ties are cut.

The two then compete on the ice with their trick arrows against dozens of Tracksuits.

Clint fights and then reconciles with Yelena (Florence Pugh) on the ice while Kate goes out to fight Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio).

Hawkeye Episode 6’s scenes in Rockefeller Plaza were spot on.

The iconic New York City landmark was, however, recreated on a set in Atlanta.

“Seeing this thing emerge from the backlot [in Atlanta], which was essentially just a bunch of shipping containers on a parking lot just in the middle of nowhere,” executive producer Rhys Thomas told Marvel.com.

“It was insane,” says the narrator.

The weathering on the granite and the fake granite walls contribute to the street’s level of detail.”

The original plan, according to Thomas, was to recreate a small portion of the rink.

He did, however, say that the showrunners eventually decided to construct the entire structure.

“At first, I remember thinking we only needed a portion of the ice rink…but then you look at the sequence and it’s like no, we needed the whole thing,” Thomas explained.

“The ice rink and the entire bottom level of Rockefeller Center were built by us.”

It was one of the most thrilling experiences I’ve ever had; I’d never walked onto a set like that before.”

The Christmas tree Clint got stuck on was a life-size replica that actor Jeremy Renner dangled from in front of a blue screen, according to Thomas.

