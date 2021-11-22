The Cleveland Guardians have officially changed their name in Major League Baseball.

The Cleveland Guardians have a new name and are off to a “smashing” start.

After 106 years as the Indians, the team changed its name to the Guardians on Friday, but the new sign outside the team’s story at Progressive Field fell off its mount and smashed onto the sidewalk.

According to the Associated Press, a worker was checking the bolts from a ladder when a small section of the stone exterior snapped.

During the incident, nobody was hurt.

Fans flocked to the team store to purchase new Guardians gear.

“We had 100 people in by 9:14,” Karen Fox, the team’s director of merchandising, told the Associated Press.

You can see that the store is set up as if we’re having a game today.”

The Guardians announced in July that after the 2021 season, they will officially change their name.

This came after the team announced its search for a new name in December 2020.

“We are committed to making a positive impact in our community and embrace our responsibility to advance social justice and equality,” the team stated in July 2020, adding, “Our organization fully recognizes our team name is one of the most visible ways we connect with the community.”

Organizationally, we’ve been debating these issues for a long time.

The recent social unrest in our community and country has only served to emphasize the need for us to continue to improve as an organization on social justice issues.”

The Guardians faced some challenges in finalizing the name change.

They ran into legal trouble when a local roller derby team, also known as the Guardians, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against them.

Earlier this week, the two sides reached an agreement that allows them to use the name.

The Guardians will continue to sell Indians merchandise, with proceeds benefiting youth organizations and causes.

“It was like waiting for Christmas morning when you were a little kid,” she said.

“Our merch team and the entire organization are in a similar situation.”

Just that, here we are, a new era, and you can see all the fans are excited about it as well.” The Guardians will play the Kansas City Royals on March 31, 2022.

