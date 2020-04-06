The closure of coronavirus schools is displacing student teachers. Will the teacher shortage worsen in the United States?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – When Abby Woods started teaching earlier this year, she hadn’t expected lengthy nationwide school closings.

Woods’ semester as a student teacher is one of her final requirements to become a certified educator.

But when her primary school in Oldham County was closed due to coronavirus, she quickly had to switch to virtual lessons to get her certification.

Instead of working personally with kindergarten teachers, she is now recording reading books and preparing virtual phonetics lessons for her children at home.

“It has been a huge adjustment since the school closed,” said Woods.

Third grade teacher, Christena Tamayo, says goodbye to her students at the end of the day at the Copper Trails School in Goodyear on March 6, 2019.

Sudden, protracted closings across the country could capsize student teachers’ efforts to get certified and teach in their own classrooms. Educators and professors are concerned that the switch to distance learning – increasingly for the rest of the school year – will limit the exposure of teaching students to managerial tuition and classroom management.

There is a lot at stake: this year’s class of new teachers is urgently needed given the national shortage of teachers.

According to studies by the Economic Policy Institute, around 200,000 teachers are expected to be missing in the US by 2025. Without enough teachers, classrooms – especially in schools with high demand – can do without a long-term leader.

But education officials and universities say they are working to ensure that widespread school closings do not prevent the next group of educators from joining full-time teachers in the fall.

Amy Kirk, 23, a master’s degree who is studying primary education at the University of Florida, is in her final semester of a one-year internship as a teacher at Limestone Creek Elementary in Jupiter, Florida.

She taught fourth grade in the fall and fifth this semester. Her mentor had let her oversee the class most of the time so that she could gain as much experience as possible before becoming a full-time teacher.

However, virtual learning was less exciting.

“As an intern and not as a full-time employee for the district, I don’t have much access to online resources,” said Kirk. “It is strange to be responsible 95% of the time and not have access.” Transition where I feel helpless. “

Developing skills for online classrooms

How teachers choose virtual learning can affect how much time or lesson planning experience a teacher receives. Some may receive a standard teacher certification, but less experience than intended.

One advantage is that the teacher training students gain experience in distance learning.

“We emphasize that this is an opportunity for student teachers to develop key skills for their future classrooms, such as flexibility and creativity, as well as skills to tailor lessons to individual students or to integrate technology to improve classroom teaching,” said Zora Wolfe, professor of educational leadership at Widener University in Pennsylvania.

Raegan Abshire, a teacher at the Charles M. Burke Elementary, wrote her 39 letters to third graders to connect while schools were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nationally, not all educational priorities are in the same situation.

Some prospective educators teach their students in the fall or take part in year-round programs. Many of these students are relatively unaffected by the current K-12 school closings.

At the University of Arkansas, students complete internships that go beyond the state’s teaching requirements for a year, said education professor Marcia Imbeau.

While these students finish their courses online, “their time to work with children is obviously over,” said Imbeau. They have already completed the 16 weeks of tuition required by Arkansas law, which was “luck”, she said.

To become a certified teacher in Kentucky, students must teach under the supervision of a current educator for 70 days. Usually these days are spent in a classroom in front of students. Occasionally a university administrator watches.

With schools across Kentucky closed, teachers and prospective teachers move online or do other forms of distance learning.

Days spent on distance learning – formally called non-traditional lessons – can count towards student days “when the student’s teacher works with the supervising teacher,” wrote Rob Akers, Associate Commissioner of Educator License, in a memo .

“Your heart hurts”

Unlike some states, Florida does not require student teachers to spend a certain number of days or hours in the classroom to get certified. Instead, student teachers must complete a state-approved teacher preparation program and pass on certain skills or abilities.

During the Coronavirus outbreak, Florida officials did not provide nationwide guidance to student teachers, so individual institutions were able to determine what trainee teachers will do for the rest of the semester.

Student teachers at the University of Central Florida had only been in the classroom nine weeks before school closed, said Pamela “Sissi” Carroll, dean of the College of Community Innovation and Education. Students typically spend 14 weeks in the classroom during their internship.

Still, most of the students had already demonstrated their ability to teach an entire class, Carroll said. Those who have not done so will receive coursework that they can do remotely.

In some areas, student teachers were uniquely positioned to help their adopted classrooms adapt to online learning. Education professor Tisha Duncan from Meredith College, North Carolina said that her students “provide a valuable service” by sharing their skills with technology and online platforms.

North Carolina’s public schools are closed until May 15, but the impact on student teachers varies by district, Duncan said.

Some are planning lessons for distance learning. Others go personally to optional teacher working days.

“Although this is not ideal and difficult, the silver lining is that our student teachers are able to gain virtual collaborative planning and classroom experience that they may not have had as detailed during their internship,” she said.

It is unclear how school closures affect certification in North Carolina. The universities have asked the heads of state for advice, but have heard nothing about it.

At a recent conference call with her student teachers, Duncan gave them some advice.

“It doesn’t matter what age you teach at. If it’s your passion, your heart will hurt if you can’t interact with your students regularly and in a familiar and comfortable way,” she said.

Teacher Raegan Abshire wrote letters to each of her 39 third graders in Duson, Louisiana after not going to school for a few weeks.

“To be honest, I just got really lonely for her,” said Abshire. “It is my first year of apprenticeship. I got very close to these children, my first group.”

Russell Earles, 9, is one of 39 third graders receiving letters from Raegan Abshire, a teacher at the Charles M. Burke Elementary. She used letters to encourage students to read and connect with students while schools were closed during the COVID 19 pandemic.

Contributors: Leigh Guidry, The Daily Advertiser, Lafayette, Louisiana

This article originally appeared in the Louisville Courier Journal: Conoravirus: School Closures Interrupt Student Education