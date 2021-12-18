The clue in the design is blowing people’s minds, according to a woman who claims there’s a ‘right’ way to wear a sanitary towel.

The clue in the design is blowing people’s minds, according to a woman who claims there is a “right” way to wear a sanitary towel.

WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME YOU CONSIDERED WHETHER YOU WERE USING SANITARY PRODUCTS “PROPERLY”?

As a teenager, you were probably hiding in the school bathrooms trying to figure out how tampons worked…. or maybe that was just us.

In any case, sanitary towels have always been positioned as the more convenient of the two options; after all, you simply stuff one into your underwear and go about your business.

However, one TikToker went viral after claiming that there is a proper way to wear pads and that we’ve been doing it “wrong” for YEARS.

The woman used an Always Ultra pad with wings as an example in a viral video with over 341,000 “likes.”

“I apologize if this is obnoxious, but this is a new pad and a new pair of underwear, and I just noticed something,” she said.

A purple flower is printed on one end of this type of pad, while arrows point upwards on the other.

The woman claimed it only recently occurred to her that the icons were “clues” for which way up the pad should be placed after she had previously paid little attention to them.

“They give subliminal directions for where the [vagina]goes and where your a**hole goes,” she continued.

The woman claims that the flower should be at the bottom to cover, erm, your bottom, based on this logic.

Meanwhile, the arrow-pointing end of the pad should be placed at the top, pointing in the “correct” direction.

The video has received over 2.1 MILLION views since its release, and viewers have been left speechless.

“I’ve been a woman for 23 years… and I’ve never noticed this before,” one responded.

“Seriously?! I always thought it was the other way around,” someone else added.

“It’s true,” wrote a third.

“It had escaped my notice as well.”

Always, on the other hand, does not specify which way these common sanitary pads should be facing on their website.

Customers should not place the pad “too far to the back or front” of their underwear, instead.

Overnight sanitary pads, on the other hand, have a longer back to protect against leaks in bed.

Always has reached out to Fabulous for a response.

