The Co-Stars of Bob Saget’s ‘Full House’ Pay Tribute to the Late Comic With Emotional Tributes

The Co-Stars of Bob Saget’s ‘Full House’ Pay Emotional Tributes to the Late Comic

Following his untimely death on Sunday at the age of 65, Bob Saget’s on-screen family is sharing their love and memories of the late comedian.

Many of his former Full House and Fuller House co-stars and long-time friends took to social media in the aftermath of the comedian and sitcom star’s death to express their shock and heartbreak at the tragic circumstances.

“I am broken,” said John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on the hit sitcom and was Danny Tanner’s brother-in-law.

“I’ll never have another friend like him,” Stamos added, “and I adore you, Bobby.”

On Instagram, Dave Coulier, who played Danny Tanner’s childhood best friend Joey on the show, posted a photo of himself and Saget walking hand-in-hand on the red carpet at a charity gala a few years ago.

“I’m not going to let go, brother.”

Coulier captioned the photo, “I love you.”

Candace Cameron Bure, who played Danny’s eldest daughter, DJ, tweeted, “I don’t know what to say.

I’m speechless.”

“Bob was one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever met,” she said.

“I adored him.”

Bob was one of the most wonderful people I have ever met.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who rose to fame as Michelle Tanner, Danny’s youngest daughter, as infants, reflected on their experiences and expressed their condolences to the late comic’s family.

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate, and generous man,” the sisters told ET on Sunday.

“We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us, but we know that he will always be by our side, gracefully guiding us.”

“We’re thinking of his two daughters and his wife.”

