The complete list of Golden Globe Award winners for the year 2022 can be found here.

The 2022 Golden Globe Award Winners in their Entirety

The 2022 Golden Globe Award winners were announced in a small ceremony, while the annual televised broadcast was canceled due to controversy.

Take a look at who won a prize.

Despite losing their annual televised ceremony due to controversy, the Golden Globes in 2022 had a number of winners.

On January 28th,

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association held a small ceremony on January 9 at its usual venue, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., amid a global COVID-19 outbreak that has disrupted many public gatherings, and months after NBC, which has aired the ceremony since 1996, canceled its planned broadcast of the 2022 Golden Globe Awards following backlash over a lack of racial diversity among the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s voting members and other co-honorary members following backlash over

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said in a statement to CNN days before the ceremony that “health and safety remain a top priority for the HFPA,” adding that there will be no audience or red carpet for the event.

According to Variety, no celebrities have agreed to attend the 2022 Golden Globes ceremony, and no network has agreed to broadcast it.

Despite the backlash, the HFPA voted in January 2021 in favor of a plan for inclusion and reform.

At the Golden Globes a month later, three members of the group spoke out about the diversity issue, saying that “like in film and television, Black representation is vital,” and that they “must ensure everyone from all underrepresented communities gets a seat at our table.”

NBC stated four months later that “we continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” but that it would not be a quick fix.

“Change of this magnitude necessitates time and effort, and the HFPA, we believe, requires both.

If the organization follows through on its plan, we hope to be able to air the show in January 2023.”

In the first month of the year,

The HFPA said in a statement to Variety on January 4 that the Golden Globes ceremony in 2022 “will celebrate and honor a variety of diverse, community-based programs that empower diverse filmmakers and journalists to pursue their storytelling passions.”

The HFPA has supported important underserved organizations financially for decades and will continue to do so in the future.”

The following are the Golden Globe Award winners for 2022:

Infosurhoy’s latest updates

The Complete List of Golden Globe Award Winners for 2022

[wpcc-script async charset="utf-8">

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy