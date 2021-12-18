The Complete List of Golden Globe Nominations for 2022 can be found here.

See the Full List of Golden Globe Nominations for 2022

It’s imperative that the show go on.

The 79th Golden Globe Awards nominees were announced on Monday, December 13, after NBC announced that the show would not be broadcast due to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association scandal.

“We have worked tirelessly for eight months to be better,” HFPA President Helen Hoehne said at the start of the nominations, before introducing Snoop Dogg to help announce the nominees.

The HFPA was the subject of a major backlash in February after a Los Angeles Times exposé revealed alleged misconduct and diversity issues going on behind the scenes.

In a statement released in May, NBC stated, “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform.”

“However, change of this magnitude necessitates time and effort, and we believe the HFPA requires more time to get it right.

As a result, the 2022 Golden Globes will not be broadcast on NBC.

We hope to be able to air the show in January 2023 if the organization follows through on its plan.”

Scarlett Johansson, Tom Cruise, and Mark Ruffalo made headlines at the time for their reactions to the controversy.

The Mission: Impossible star, 59, returned his three Golden Globe trophies to the HFPA, while the Black Widow actress, 37, revealed that she had been subjected to “sexist questions and remarks” from HFPA members in the past, which “bordered on sexual harassment.”

“The HFPA was legitimized by people like Harvey Weinstein to build momentum for Academy recognition, and the industry followed suit,” Johansson told Entertainment Weekly in May.

“I believe it is time for us to take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole.”

Hoehne addressed any concerns that others may have about the Golden Globes before they return in 2022.

During an interview with Vanity Fair in December, Hoehne said, “I can say with confidence that it’s not going to be the regular award show.”

“We recognize that this is not the tone this year, so we’re taking a humble approach for 2022 — we’re simply honoring the people we’ve worked with.”

