The complete list of Golden Globe winners for 2022, as well as information on how to watch Succession, Power of the Dog, and Hacks in the United Kingdom

This year’s event was a low-key affair that was not broadcast on television.
At a low-key Golden Globes Awards, The Power Of The Dog, Succession, and West Side Story were among the winners.
There was no red carpet or official press access at the pared-down online event, which took place on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which organizes the awards, announced that the ceremony would be “private” in the weeks leading up to the ceremony.
It follows allegations of corruption and a lack of diversity among the voting body’s members.
The event is in a “necessary phase of progress,” according to Neil Phillips, the HFPA’s chief of diversity.
However, Michaela Jae Rodriguez made history by becoming the first transgender actress to win a Golden Globe.
Rodriguez won the award for best actress in a TV drama for her role as Bianca Rodriguez, the “house mother” in Pose.
Golden Globes 2022 winners list: Results in full and how to watch Succession, Power of the Dog and Hacks in UK
Who were the winners at the 79th Golden Globe Awards?
Best motion picture – drama
The Power Of The Dog
Best actress in a motion picture – drama
Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)
Best actor in a motion picture – drama
Will Smith (King Richard)
Best motion picture – musical or comedy
West Side Story (2021)
Best actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)
Best actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy
Andrew Garfield (tick, tick…BOOM!)
Best motion picture – animated
Encanto
Best motion picture – foreign language
Drive My Car
Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture
ArianaDeBose (West Side Story)
Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power Of The Dog)
Best director
Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog)
Best screenplay
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Best original score
Hans Zimmer (Dune)
Best original song
No Time To Die (Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)
Best television series – drama
Succession
Best actress in a television series – drama
Michaela Jae Rodriguez (Pose)
Best actor in a television series – drama
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Best television series – musical or comedy
Hacks
Best actress in a television series – musical or comedy
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Best actor in a television series – musical or comedy
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Best limited television series or motion picture made for TV
The Underground Railroad
Best actress in a limited television series or motion picture made for TV
Kate Winslet (Mare Of Easttown)
Best actor in a limited television series or motion picture made for TV
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Best actress in a television supporting role
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Best actor in a television supporting role
O Yeong-su (Squid Game)