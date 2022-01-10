The complete list of Golden Globe winners for 2022, as well as information on how to watch Succession, Power of the Dog, and Hacks in the United Kingdom

The full list of Golden Globe winners for 2022 is available here, as well as information on how to watch Succession, Power of the Dog, and Hacks in the United Kingdom.

This year’s event was a low-key affair that was not broadcast on television.

At a low-key Golden Globes Awards, The Power Of The Dog, Succession, and West Side Story were among the winners.

There was no red carpet or official press access at the pared-down online event, which took place on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which organizes the awards, announced that the ceremony would be “private” in the weeks leading up to the ceremony.

It follows allegations of corruption and a lack of diversity among the voting body’s members.

The event is in a “necessary phase of progress,” according to Neil Phillips, the HFPA’s chief of diversity.

However, Michaela Jae Rodriguez made history by becoming the first transgender actress to win a Golden Globe.

Rodriguez won the award for best actress in a TV drama for her role as Bianca Rodriguez, the “house mother” in Pose.

The Power Of The Dog is the best drama film of the year.

Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos) wins Best Actress in a Dramatic Film.

Will Smith (King Richard) wins Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.

West Side Story (2021) is the best musical or comedy film ever made.

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) is the best actress in a musical or comedy film.

Andrew Garfield (tick, tick…BOOM!) wins Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Encanto is the best animated film.

Best foreign language filmDrive My Car

ArianaDeBose (West Side Story) won Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture.

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power Of The Dog) wins Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture.

Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog) wins the award for best director.

Kenny Branagh (Belfast) wins best screenplay.

Hans Zimmer (Dune) wins best original score.

No Time To Die (Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell) is the best original song.

Succession of the best television series – drama

Michaela Jae Rodriguez (Pose) won the award for best actress in a drama television series.

Jeremy Strong (Succession) is the best actor in a drama television series.

The best musical or comedy television seriesHacks

Best actress in a TV show.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Golden Globes 2022 winners list: Results in full and how to watch Succession, Power of the Dog and Hacks in UK