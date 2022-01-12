The Complete List of SAG Award Nominations for 2022 is Now Available:

The star-studded list of nominees for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards has been released! Find out which actors are competing for one of the most prestigious nights in television and film.

Please start the drums!

The nominees for the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2022 have just been announced, and we’ve got all the details as they come in.

On Wednesday, January 15th,

Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens, who have both played Mimi Marquez in adaptations of the 1996 musical Rent, joined forces on Instagram Live to announce this year’s honorees.

“You know, after such a long time apart, we’re excited to be together again this year at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards!” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher also said a few words to anticipated viewers about what to expect from the prestigious event, saying in part, “You know, after such a long time apart, we’re excited to be together again this year at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards!”

It’s no surprise that we’re excited for this year’s nominees, especially since last year’s winners included fan favorites The Crown and Schitt’s Creek. As for the main event, viewers can watch their favorite stars live at the ceremony, which will take place from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 9.

at 8:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m. ET

TNT and TBS are airing PT.

Here is the complete list of nominees, without further ado:

Outstanding Acting in a Comedy or Drama Series

Cobra Kai is a fictional character.

The Winter Solider and Falcon

Loki is a Norse god.

Easttown Mare is a fictional character.

The Squid Game

This list is updated in real time, so check back for more.

The 2022 SAG Awards Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List