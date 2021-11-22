The Complete List of Winners for the 2021 American Music Awards

On November 10, ABC broadcasted the 2021 American Music Awards.

The award show was held on November 21st, and it featured a number of notable winners and historical figures.

For the first time, BTS was named Artist of the Year, Olivia Rodrigo was named New Artist of the Year, and Taylor Swift broke her own record.

The 2021 American Music Awards were hosted by Cardi B and featured performances by Rodrigo, BTS, Silk Sonic featuring Bruno Mars, and Anderson.

Among other things, Paak.

BTS won Artist of the Year, beating out Ariana Grande, Drake, Rodrigo, Swift, and The Weeknd to take home the top prize of the night.

After being nominated alongside AJR, Glass Animals, Maroon 5, and Silk Sonic, the Korean septet also won Favorite Pop Duo or Group.

The Weeknd and Grande’s “Save Your Tears (Remix)” beat out Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More,” Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” Rodrigo’s “drivers license,” and BTS’ “Butter.”

Swift broke her own record for most AMAs wins by winning Favorite Female Pop Artist and Favorite Pop Album.

Swift triumphed over Grande, Doja Cat, Lipa, and Rodrigo in the category of Favorite Female Pop Artist.

Over Grande’s Positions, Lipa’s Future Nostalgia, Rodrigo’s SOUR, and The Kid LAROI’s F*CK LOVE, her album won Favorite Pop Album for the third time.

Olivia Rodrigo, New Artist of the Year

Doja Cat ft.

“Kiss Me More” by SZA is a song written by SZA.

(hashtag)OliviaRodrigoAMAs(hashtag)AMAspic.twitter.comG5Bzq06n7X

Olivia Rodrigo Discloses the ‘Most Surprising’ Fact About Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” is my current favorite trending song.

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X is my favorite music video.

Ed Sheeran is my favorite male pop artist.

BTS, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion took home three awards each at the 2021 American Music Awards.

Doja Cat won Favorite Female R&B Artist over HER, Jazmine Sullivan, Jhené Aiko, and SZA in addition to winning Collaboration of the Year with SZA.

Doja Cat also took home the award for Favorite R&B Album for Planet Her, defeating Giveon’s When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time, HER’s Back of My Mind, Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales, and Queen Naija’s missunderstood.

Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Body” won Favorite Trending Song, as well as Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist and Favorite Hip-Hop Album awards….

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhot.

Big congrats to @theestallion! The award for Favorite Trending Song goes to…. “Body!” #AMAspic.twitter.com/8UhU7yHTmC — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 22, 2021