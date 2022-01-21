The Complete Series of ‘When Calls the Heart’ Is Now Available on Hallmark Movies

‘When Calls the Heart’ Is Coming to Hallmark Movies Now in Every Season

Before the premiere of When Calls the HeartSeason 9, Hallmark is giving Hearties something to cheer about.

Every season of the popular period drama will be available for the first time on Hallmark Movies Now, the network’s streaming service.

All When Calls the Heart seasons 1-8 will be available to stream exclusively on Hallmark Movies Now this February for the FIRST TIME!

When the Heart Sings was released in 2014.

It quickly became one of Hallmark Channel’s most popular shows.

Getting caught up hasn’t been easy for fans who became hooked on the show later in its run – or for those who simply want to relive their favorite moments from the series.

When Calls the Heart had its first few seasons available on Netflix at one point.

However, in early 2021, the show was no longer available on the streaming service.

It’s also not available on major paid streaming services like Hulu or Amazon Prime Video.

Only a few episodes are available on Hallmark Movies Now.

Those who want to watch the entire series from the beginning have had to purchase episodes on Amazon or iTunes, or pay for the DVDs.

Is Nathan Getting a New Love Interest on Season 9 of ‘When Calls the Heart’?

When Calls the Heart has been difficult to stream in the past, that will all change on Feb.

1st.

On Hallmark Movies Now, all eight seasons – 78 episodes in total, including the Christmas specials – will be available.

"Calling all Hearties! For the FIRST TIME EVER, all When Calls the Heart seasons 1-8 will be available for streaming exclusively on Hallmark Movies Now this February!" read one Jan. 20 tweet from Hallmark Movies Now.

Hallmark Movies Now has sent out a total of 20 tweets.

Hearties can look forward to the ninth season of When Calls the Heart, which premieres on Sunday, March 6, after binge-watching the first eight seasons.

“This season, there will be a lot more stories to tell, and thanks to the talented writing staff, there will be more drama, adventure, and romance, and we can’t wait for our fans to see what Hope Valley has in store,” series star Erin Krakow said of the upcoming episodes on Hallmark Channel.

Teasers for the upcoming season, which will consist of 12 episodes, tease major changes in the…

