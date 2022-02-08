The Complete Winners List of the 2022 BRIT Awards

The Complete Winners List for the BRIT Awards in 2022

This year’s BRIT Awards brought together some of the biggest names in music for a star-studded celebration of the industry at the O2 Arena in London.

Adele and Ed Sheeran led the pack with four nominations each, alongside Dave and Little Simz, in a year when more female artists were nominated for awards than ever before.

Throughout the gala event, which was hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan and presented by the British Phonographic Industry, trophies were handed out, with some unexpected and well-deserved wins.

The complete list of big winners from the show can be found below.

Adele, Columbia, Sony MusicDave, Dave Neighbourhood, Universal MusicEd Sheeran, Asylum, Warner MusicLittle Simz, Age 101AwalSam Fender, Polydor, Universal MusicAdele, Columbia, Sony MusicDave, Dave Neighbourhood, Universal MusicAdele, Columbia, Sony MusicAdele, Columbia, Sony MusicAdele, Columbia, Sony MusicAdele, Columbia, Sony MusicAdele, Columbia, Sony

Little Mix, RCA, Sony MusicLondon Grammar, Ministry Of Sound, Sony MusicWolf Alice, Dirty Hit — WINNERColdplay, Parlophone, Warner MusicD-Block Europe, D-Block Europe, Universal MusicLittle Mix, RCA, Sony MusicLittle Mix, RCA, Sony MusicWolf Alice, Dirty Hit — WINNER

Holly Humberstone, Polydor, Universal Music — WINNERBree Runway, EMI, Universal MusicLola Young, Island, Universal MusicHolly Humberstone, Polydor, Universal Music — WINNER

WINNER”Latest Trends,” A1 and J1″Easy on Me,” Adele — WINNER”Don’t Play,” Anne-MarieKSIDigital Farm Animals”Remember,” Becky Hill and David Guetta”Obsessed With You,” Central Cee”Clash,” Dave featuring Stormzy”Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran”Cold Heart (Pnau Mix),” Elton John and Dua Lipa”Heat Waves,” Glass Animals

Tion Wayne and Russ Millions’ “Body,” Mufasa and Hypeman’s “Little Bit of Love,” Tom Grennan’s

Joy Crookes, InsanitySpeakerbox Recordings, Sony MusicLittle Simz, Age 101Awal — WINNERSelf Esteem, Fiction, Universal MusicSelf Esteem, Fiction, Universal MusicSelf Esteem, Fiction, Universal MusicSelf Esteem, Fiction, Universal MusicSelf Esteem, Fiction, Universal MusicSelf Esteem, Fiction, Universal MusicSelf Esteem, Fiction, Universal Music

Adele, 30, Columbia, Sony MusicDave, We’re All Alone in This Together, Dave Neighbourhood, Universal MusicEd Sheeran, Asylum, Warner MusicLittle Simz, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, Age 101AwalSam Fender, Seventeen Going Under, Polydor, Universal MusicAdele, 30, Columbia, Sony MusicAdele, 30, Columbia, Sony MusicAdele, 30, Columbia, Sony MusicAdele, 30, Columbia, Sony Music

Rock, AlternativeColdplay, Parlophone, Warner MusicGlass Animals, Polydor, Universal MusicSam Fender, Polydor, Universal Music — WINNERTom Grennan, Insanity, Sony MusicWolf Alice, Dirty HitWolf Alice, Dirty HitWolf Alice, Dirty HitWolf Alice, Dirty HitWolf Alice, Dirty HitWolf Alice, Dirty

Hip-hop, grime, and rap are all genres of music.

The best news summary is Infosurhoy.

2022 BRIT Awards: The Complete Winners List